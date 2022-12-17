Florida extends streak without being shut out to 436 games, barely

The date October 29, 1988, continues to have meaning for the Florida Gators.

One might wonder why kicking a field goal when down 30-0 in the final minute of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl would be meaningful to Gator Nation.

The 3 points, in the 30-3 loss, continued a streak that has seen Florida score is now 436 straight games. In the Las Vegas Bowl, these Gators paid tribute to late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach with decals on the back of their helmets.

How long has it been since Florida football posted a 0? How about the leading rusher for the Gators in 1988 was one Emmitt Smith on a team that went 7-5 for Galen Hall.

Back to that 1988 whitewash: