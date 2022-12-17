ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings clinch NFC North with the greatest comeback in NFL history

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
At the end of the first half, the Minnesota Vikings were down 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in a situation that seemed statistically impossible.

Actually, it was just about statistically impossible. Even as they came back in the second half, the Vikings had a win probability as low as 0.4%. But they outscored the Colts 36-3 in the second half, and with seven seconds left in overtime, Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal gave the Vikings a 39-36 win, their first NFC North title since 2017, and the greatest comeback in NFL history.

The previous record of 32 points happened in the wild-card round of the 1992 playoffs. The Houston Oilers put up a 28-3 halftime lead on the Buffalo Bills, but then, the Bills charged back with a 32-point comeback for a 41-38 overtime win. Yes, former Colts head coach Frank Reich was the winning quarterback in that game, and Matt Ryan was the Colts’ quarterback today, so if you want to talk about 28-3 and all that, you certainly may.

Again, how rare was this? Very.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

