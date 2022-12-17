Vikings pull off largest comeback win in NFL history, stagger Colts in OT

Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal as with two seconds left in overtime on Saturday as the Minnesota Vikings capped the biggest comeback in NFL history with a 39-36 victory.

The victory gave the Vikings, who trailed 33-0 at halftime, the NFC North crown.

The Colts, who were invisible after the first 30 minutes actually helped the Vikings get an easier field-goal attempt, being flagged for delay of game by trying to keep Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson on the ground after they tackled the star Vikings wide receiver.

Joseph came on and drilled the kick to give Minnesota the astonishing win.

Throw this on the pile of embarrassments for Matt Ryan. The veteran quarterback saw a 28-3 lead evaporate in a Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, then was picked off mercilessly by Dallas in Week 13 of this season as the Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter of a romp, and now this.