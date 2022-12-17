Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Brand new Ute merchandise just in time for the Rose Bowl
Our set looks quite a bit shinier than usual this morning, that’s because the PAC-12 Championship trophy stopped by for a visit! The huge trophy left the glass case at the University of Utah just for a few moments to inspire fans to grab their new gear for the upcoming Rose Bowl. Abby Hirshberg, Senior Merchandising Manager from Utah Red Zone at the University of Utah Campus Store is here showing us all the latest in Ute merchandise!
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
Former Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele is transferring to an in-state school
A rising senior, Malone Mataele spent four years at the University of Utah, but has transferred to the Utah State Aggies.
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Top WR in Pac-12 announces he is transferring to USC
USC has had one of the best passing attacks in the nation in their first season under Lincoln Riley, and they are adding another top player to the mix heading into 2023. Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer announced on Monday that he is transferring to USC. CALI BOUND pic.twitter.com/bofzoVd19G — Dorian singer (@dorian_singer1) December... The post Top WR in Pac-12 announces he is transferring to USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate
It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.
KUTV
Renderings released for Taiwan, Singapore, Knoxville, Modesto temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four temple renderings in Asia and the U.S. have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials recently announced the locations of the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple, the Singapore Temple, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and the Modesto California Temple. Their renderings were shared in a press release on Monday.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Hires Former Utah Great Sione Pouha To Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has hired a former Utah Utes star and assistant coach Sione Pouha to be on the defensive staff. Pouha was out of coaching during the 2022 season. However, he is returning to the sidelines to team up with newly hired defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
This Utahn in the transfer portal is headed to USC
Mason Cobb, a 6-foot-0, 230-pound linebacker who played at Provo High, is transferring to USC.
BYU will get top defender signed
A number of other suitors had been in the running for Siale Esera but the Composite four-star linebacker will be shutting things down Wednesday. "Siale decided to shut down his recruiting process and sign today with BYU," Peter said. "He’s been going back and forth on additional visits to other schools but decided late last night to lock in his commitment to BYU. He loves everything about the program and excited for the opportunity to play for coach Sitake in the Big 12."
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
Four Utah Crumbl Cookies franchises in violation of child labor laws
UTAH – The U.S. Department of Labor has conducted a federal investigation on the violation of child labor laws by Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise network of cookie bakeries. The […]
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
ksl.com
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. "I'm not going to say that I don't get super sad," Liz...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City backs rezone to make way for controversial Avenues cottages plan
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Tuesday approved a plan that calls for 19 new single-lot cottages on a vacant space of land in the Avenues neighborhood after developers presented members of the council with final alterations earlier in the day, which were made following backlash from residents.
