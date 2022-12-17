Read full article on original website
Shelley, Nebraska women top No. 20 Kansas in triple OT 85-79
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 24 points, hitting two of Nebraska's three 3-pointers in the third overtime, and the Cornhuskers handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season 85-79 on Wednesday night. Shelley's first 3 opened the scoring in the third overtime for a 73-70...
KU's Zakiyah Franklin named Big 12 Player of the Week
IRVING, Texas – After matching her career-high with 26 points and leading the Kansas Jayhawks to a 10th-straight win to open the season, KU senior guard Zakiyah Franklin has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Franklin scored in double figures for the seventh-consecutive game as she...
Chiefs' Mahomes making MVP bid with more balanced approach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has always pushed the boundaries of what is possible on the field. And plenty of times over five seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, a line was crossed that led to some admonishment from Andy Reid. Over the past two years,...
Chiefs continue to squeak by against league's lowly teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid insisted that the Kansas City Chiefs were "fired up" after their win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Plenty of other people were left scratching their heads. The Chiefs trailed the only one-win team in the NFL at halftime, eventually went to overtime...
Chiefs' Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played in Week 15. Townsend recorded four punts with two inside the 20-yard line and a net average of 42.5 yards in Kansas City’s 30-24 overtime win over Houston. The average opponent starting field position following Townsend’s punts on Sunday was the 17.5-yard line, the best in the AFC in Week 15.
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Fan voting for Royals Hall of Fame today through Jan. 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals have announced that 2023 Royals Hall of Fame voting begins today. The online portion of this year’s vote will remain open to fans through Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m. CT at www.royals.com/hofvote. The Royals Hall of Fame voting process includes two phases....
Police: One dead in Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police discovered one person...
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City charter school with a largely minority student population has fired a white teacher who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes, school administrators said. University Academy officials said in a letter to families that Johnny Wolfe, a history and...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
KC-area woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way I-70 crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash. Desire C. Smith, 41, Blue Springs, was sentenced to 15 years Friday after pleading guilty to DWI Death of a Another Not Passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
