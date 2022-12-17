ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

KU's Zakiyah Franklin named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – After matching her career-high with 26 points and leading the Kansas Jayhawks to a 10th-straight win to open the season, KU senior guard Zakiyah Franklin has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Franklin scored in double figures for the seventh-consecutive game as she...
LAWRENCE, KS
Chiefs' Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played in Week 15. Townsend recorded four punts with two inside the 20-yard line and a net average of 42.5 yards in Kansas City’s 30-24 overtime win over Houston. The average opponent starting field position following Townsend’s punts on Sunday was the 17.5-yard line, the best in the AFC in Week 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Fan voting for Royals Hall of Fame today through Jan. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals have announced that 2023 Royals Hall of Fame voting begins today. The online portion of this year’s vote will remain open to fans through Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m. CT at www.royals.com/hofvote. The Royals Hall of Fame voting process includes two phases....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Police: One dead in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police discovered one person...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
