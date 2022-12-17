ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graniteville, SC

wfxg.com

Local food bank volunteer donating hand-knitted items for people in need

Augusta, g.A. (WFXG) - A master's table Soup Kitchen volunteer hopes that t. HE COMMUNITY WILL BE A BIT WARMER, THANKS TO her contributions. KRISTEN Khlifi says she first noticed the need years ago at a christmas party. “THE FIRST YEAR WE WENT DOWN, WE HAD GIFTS FOR THE KIDS AND EVERYTHING. BUT, I FOUND OUT THAT THEY REALLY NEEDED SCARVES AND HATS AND MITTENS. SO, THE NEXT YEAR I STARTED BRINGING IT TO THE CHRISTMAS PARTY AND THEN THE NEXT YEAR IT GOT A LITTLE BIGGER. AFTER THEY STOPPED THE CHRISTMAS PARTIES, I JUST STARTED DOING IT AND BRINGING THEM DOWN TO THE SOUP KITCHEN.”
WRDW-TV

‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
wfxg.com

CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
wfxg.com

Warming centers in Augusta prepare ahead of holiday weekend freeze

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is making preparations to help residents brave the cold weather. Residents in need of shelter should call 706-826-7933. No-cost transportation to these locations can be scheduled by calling Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m. The city also wants to remind residents...
wfxg.com

Aiken boxers are national champions

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Jabreiona Hankinson is one of seven boxers from Hankinson Boxing Gym who recently traveled to Lubbock, TX to compete for the USA Boxing National Championships. She came back to Aiken with a title, her fourth national championship. Her coach, James Hankinson, says she's the only female...
wfxg.com

Richmond County schools hosting job fair for bus drivers, mechanics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is looking for persons interested in becoming bus drivers or mechanics. The school system will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Transportation Department, located at 2950 Mike Padgett Hwy. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school system says no experience is necessary and it will provide commercial drivers license (CDL) training for qualified driver candidates.
WRDW-TV

Here's where authorities say a woman was shot in Aiken

The Olive Road bridge has been struck several times before, and it happened again on Dec. 20, 2022. Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley issued a memo about the 2023 Masters Tournament. Here's what it's about.
wfxg.com

Augusta man hospitalized after being tased by deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A man was hospitalized Dec. 16 after being tased by a Richmond County deputy. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of George Rd. for a call about a disturbance. The sheriff's office says the man had an outstanding mental evaluation petition and threatened to harm his family.
wfxg.com

CSRA braces for freezing temperatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - As temperatures are expected to dip into the teens this week, FOX54 has some cold-weather guidelines to help you prepare for winter weather. Of course, it is always advisable to keep an emergency kit in your home. Stock it with non-perishable foods, bottled water, blankets, batteries, a manual can opener, and any prescription medications you may require.
WRDW-TV

Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies put out an alert earlier this week about a woman who took $100 left behind by a previous customer. Deputies say the woman went to the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway earlier this month and walked up to the self-checkout register, where a previous customer had asked for $100 cash back on her card transaction.
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in custody after a Columbia County hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. The crash on Columbia Industrial Boulevard happened sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian’s family hasn’t been notified, so the person’s name is not being released.
