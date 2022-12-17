Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Local food bank volunteer donating hand-knitted items for people in need
Augusta, g.A. (WFXG) - A master's table Soup Kitchen volunteer hopes that t. HE COMMUNITY WILL BE A BIT WARMER, THANKS TO her contributions. KRISTEN Khlifi says she first noticed the need years ago at a christmas party. “THE FIRST YEAR WE WENT DOWN, WE HAD GIFTS FOR THE KIDS AND EVERYTHING. BUT, I FOUND OUT THAT THEY REALLY NEEDED SCARVES AND HATS AND MITTENS. SO, THE NEXT YEAR I STARTED BRINGING IT TO THE CHRISTMAS PARTY AND THEN THE NEXT YEAR IT GOT A LITTLE BIGGER. AFTER THEY STOPPED THE CHRISTMAS PARTIES, I JUST STARTED DOING IT AND BRINGING THEM DOWN TO THE SOUP KITCHEN.”
WRDW-TV
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
wfxg.com
CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
wfxg.com
Warming centers in Augusta prepare ahead of holiday weekend freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is making preparations to help residents brave the cold weather. Residents in need of shelter should call 706-826-7933. No-cost transportation to these locations can be scheduled by calling Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m. The city also wants to remind residents...
wfxg.com
Aiken boxers are national champions
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Jabreiona Hankinson is one of seven boxers from Hankinson Boxing Gym who recently traveled to Lubbock, TX to compete for the USA Boxing National Championships. She came back to Aiken with a title, her fourth national championship. Her coach, James Hankinson, says she's the only female...
wfxg.com
Richmond County schools hosting job fair for bus drivers, mechanics
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is looking for persons interested in becoming bus drivers or mechanics. The school system will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Transportation Department, located at 2950 Mike Padgett Hwy. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school system says no experience is necessary and it will provide commercial drivers license (CDL) training for qualified driver candidates.
1 shot, suspect detained in shooting at Aiken home
A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.
wfxg.com
2023 Masters Tournament invitations will go to those eligible under current criteria
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta National Golf Club is inviting golfers eligible under current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament, Chairman Fred Ridley explained in a statement released Tuesday. Chairman Ridley is addressing a question about the eligibility of former PGA golfers who have since left for the LIV Golf Tour.
WRDW-TV
Here's where authorities say a woman was shot in Aiken
The Olive Road bridge has been struck several times before, and it happened again on Dec. 20, 2022. Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley issued a memo about the 2023 Masters Tournament. Here's what it's about.
Coroner identifies 9-year-old killed in shooting in Lower Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night. The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the child Tuesday as Christopher Scott III of Hopkins. They did not give any details beyond confirming the child's identity. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday night that...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
wach.com
3 people dead, 1 injured after weekend shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Four shootings over the weekend in Richland County left three dead and one injured. Those shootings - leaving the community in fear and frustrating local activists. “It’s senseless gun violence,” said Patty Tuttle with Moms Demand Action. Now, for three families, gifts...
Woman arrested for bringing gun to Abbeville HS game
One person was arrested Friday after attempting to bring a gun to a basketball game at Abbeville High School on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department said.
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.
One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
wfxg.com
Augusta man hospitalized after being tased by deputy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A man was hospitalized Dec. 16 after being tased by a Richmond County deputy. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of George Rd. for a call about a disturbance. The sheriff's office says the man had an outstanding mental evaluation petition and threatened to harm his family.
wfxg.com
CSRA braces for freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - As temperatures are expected to dip into the teens this week, FOX54 has some cold-weather guidelines to help you prepare for winter weather. Of course, it is always advisable to keep an emergency kit in your home. Stock it with non-perishable foods, bottled water, blankets, batteries, a manual can opener, and any prescription medications you may require.
WRDW-TV
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies put out an alert earlier this week about a woman who took $100 left behind by a previous customer. Deputies say the woman went to the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway earlier this month and walked up to the self-checkout register, where a previous customer had asked for $100 cash back on her card transaction.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in custody after a Columbia County hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. The crash on Columbia Industrial Boulevard happened sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian’s family hasn’t been notified, so the person’s name is not being released.
