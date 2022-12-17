Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
M. Basketeball Plays Host To Notre Dame Wednesday At 8:30 P.M.
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which holds an undefeated 6-0 record at home against Notre Dame, plays host to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 8:30 at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The game will be televised on the ACC Network, and is the Seminoles’ final game of the fall semester. Florida State’s players and coaches will be off until beginning preparations for its next ACC game at Duke. The Seminoles are 1-1 in ACC play after traveling to play at Virginia (December 3) and gaining a victory in their ACC home opener against Louisville (73-55, December 10). The Seminoles’ game against Notre Dame is their third ACC game of the season and first of 18 consecutive conference games to close out the regular season. Following Wednesday’s game at home against Notre Dame, the Seminoles travel to play at Duke on December 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
seminoles.com
Noles vs. Canes: Wednesday at the Tuck
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The 67th meeting between Florida State Women’s Basketball and Miami happens on Wednesday at Noon at the Donald L. Tucker Center. TV: Wednesday’s rivalry matchup can be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Radio: The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270...
seminoles.com
Noles Compete Tough at Open Water National Championships
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Members of the No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams competed at the CSCAA College National Open Water Championship on Sunday in Biscayne Bay in North Miami, Fla. Nearly 250 student-athletes competed in the event, representing over 40 teams across all NCAA divisions. The 16th-ranked...
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
wtxl.com
Win-Win Elite holds tryout in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday saw a busy afternoon for former Florida State defensive back Leroy Smith as his organization Win-Win Elite, held a tryout in Tallahassee. The tryout was for young athletes from the ages of 10-18, who were not only looking to earn a spot to play top tier 7-on-7 football, but also join a group focused on their future.
4-star Edge commit Lamont Green Jr. has best ever visit experience on weekend official visit to Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State has had a commitment from Lamont Green Jr. since February, but Seminole football is also part of the family business. Boots, as Green Jr. known as to those closest to him, is the son of former Seminole Lamont Green. Boots had quite the time on his...
