TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which holds an undefeated 6-0 record at home against Notre Dame, plays host to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 8:30 at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The game will be televised on the ACC Network, and is the Seminoles’ final game of the fall semester. Florida State’s players and coaches will be off until beginning preparations for its next ACC game at Duke. The Seminoles are 1-1 in ACC play after traveling to play at Virginia (December 3) and gaining a victory in their ACC home opener against Louisville (73-55, December 10). The Seminoles’ game against Notre Dame is their third ACC game of the season and first of 18 consecutive conference games to close out the regular season. Following Wednesday’s game at home against Notre Dame, the Seminoles travel to play at Duke on December 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO