GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Gainesville is still missing Saturday and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. Ean Stephens is described as a white boy with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black short and possibly black shoes in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO