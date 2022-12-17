ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Person found dead inside home after Westside fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Christmas Day shooting on Normandy Boulevard: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed after a Christmas day shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Chris Stephens, when police arrived at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
News4Jax.com

Gainesville police ask for help to find missing 13-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Gainesville is still missing Saturday and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. Ean Stephens is described as a white boy with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black short and possibly black shoes in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

