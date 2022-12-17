Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Person found dead inside home after Westside fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
News4Jax.com
Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
News4Jax.com
Dog dies in Jacksonville house fire, Red Cross called to assist 2 people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to extinguish a fire Friday night at a home on the Eastside. According to JFRD, a dog died in the fire. The home was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire was unclear. JFRD said the American Red...
News4Jax.com
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Christmas Day shooting on Normandy Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed after a Christmas day shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Chris Stephens, when police arrived at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on University Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway Service Road entrance. Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m., and the man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the...
News4Jax.com
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
News4Jax.com
Gainesville police ask for help to find missing 13-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Gainesville is still missing Saturday and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. Ean Stephens is described as a white boy with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black short and possibly black shoes in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace in Gainesville.
News4Jax.com
HaLeigh Cummings’ father arrested again, accused of resisting officer with violence, drug possession
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – HaLeigh Cummings’ father, Ronald Cummings, was back in jail on Christmas Day after being released from prison just a few months ago. Cummings pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2010, the year after the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter and served more than a decade.
News4Jax.com
Locals share snow photos 33 years after a white Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been 33 years since Jacksonville has seen snow. On Dec. 23, 1989, those who lived in Duval County sled down the Dames Point Bridge, had snowball fights, and even made snowmen!. The historic event resulted when arctic air pushed temperatures below freezing through Florida...
News4Jax.com
It’s the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, but it will be in the 70s by next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The low on Christmas morning Sunday was 20 degrees, the coldest since Jan. 11, 2010, when the morning low was 17 degrees. This cold stretch will last three more days until Wednesday morning and make the Top 10 coldest five days in Jacksonville’s 151 years of recorded weather history.
News4Jax.com
Protecting your pipes: Difference between drip & stream for freezing temps
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With temperatures expected to drop to below freezing at times over the next several days, there are a few ways to protect pipes from bursting inside your house. One recommendation is to have a steady stream of water flowing from a faucet. Not too much water,...
News4Jax.com
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
News4Jax.com
Christmas Eve travelers experience delays, cancellations as frigid weather passes through Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a battering winter storm travels across the United States, many Northeast Florida residents’ travel plans have been impacted. Since Wednesday, FlightAware, a flight tracking tool said more than 10,000 flights from U.S.-based airlines have been canceled. As of Saturday, 20 flights were canceled at...
News4Jax.com
First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
News4Jax.com
Unsolved murder, megachurch legal fight, embattled surgeon: These are the I-TEAM’s most read stories in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Here at News4JAX, the I-TEAM exists to investigate stories that you, our viewers and News4JAX Insiders, demand be uncovered and exposed — they’re stories and real issues in the community that we’re honored to scrutinize, and frankly, we couldn’t tell them without you.
News4Jax.com
Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
News4Jax.com
‘Labor of love’: Georgia woman decorates Christmas tree using 800+ ornaments
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman has a holiday tradition that for most — can’t be matched. Betty K. Mounts, 88, from Kingsland, decorated her seven-and-a-half-foot Christmas tree this year with more than 800 ornaments. The ornaments are all shapes and sizes, as well as ages! Mounts...
