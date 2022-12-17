Read full article on original website
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder
Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
Musk’s security member rammed car into ‘crazy stalker’ night of altercation: police
A “suspect” believed to be a member of Elon Musk’s security team rammed his car into the “crazy stalker” accused of following a vehicle carrying the billionaire’s toddler last week, police said Tuesday. The new details into the incident were revealed by South Pasadena police, who also noted in a press release that the 29-year-old victim called the bizarre Dec. 13 altercation purely “coincidental.” The man, identified by the Washington Post as Uber Eats driver Brandon Collado, told police he pulled off the 110 freeway in Los Angeles into a parking lot to use his phone when another car followed and...
6abc
Britney Spears' dad insists 13-year conservatorship saved her life
Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is speaking out for the first time since her 13-year conservatorship ended just over a year ago. Britney's father claimed that his conservatorship over his daughter may have saved not only her life, but her relationship with her children. "Without my help, Britney might be...
