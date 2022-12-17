Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Bitter cold ahead, Iowa DOT extends ‘travel not recommended’ area
The forecast indicates wind speeds tonight will range between 35 to 45 and perhaps even 50 miles per hour across Iowa, creating bitter cold and blizzard conditions. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek at the National Weather Service office in central Iowa says over the past 24 hours, snow fell in most of the state.
Radio Iowa
$2.86 is statewide average price for regular unleaded
Gas prices continue to fall in Iowa, with the price for regular unleaded well below three dollars in most Iowa cities. According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Iowa was $2.86 on Wednesday. That’s a nickel below the average price in the middle of last week and 17 cents lower than it was a year ago.
Radio Iowa
Food donations to Iowa food banks decline
The head of the Food Bank of Iowa says donations from grocery stores and other retailers have decreased and, in the first nine months of the year, her organization’s budget for buying food soared 650%. “As we go out to procure food, we’re seeing increased prices, a lack of...
Radio Iowa
Push to expand access to opioid overdose reversal medication
A company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa. Larry Lanier is a lobbyist for Emergent Biosolutions, which manufacturers the opioid reversal drug naloxone and sold under the brand name NARCAN. “Our country’s in the midst of an...
Radio Iowa
Shortage of veterinarians leading to long waits for pet care
Pet ownership grew across the country and around Iowa during the pandemic and now it has become harder to find a veterinarian to treat the animals. The State Director of the Humane Society of the U.S. Preston Moore says the increase in pet ownership came as Iowa struggled to recruit new veterinarians while simultaneously losing vets to other states. There is now a backlog of medical visits and he says there’s some evidence to suggest that the pandemic played a role as pet owners were choosing to put off bringing in their pets.
Radio Iowa
Stress relief tips for Iowans who are working straight through the holidays
While many Iowans have a big stretch of time off during the holidays, all sorts of people will be working every single day, whether it’s firefighters and police officers, hospital staffers, retail and restaurant workers, or journalists. Stress levels can be particularly high now for those folks, according to...
Radio Iowa
Snow plows are ready but will have to be parked in white-outs
State, county and city snow plows are gassed up and ready to roll as a winter storm arrives. Hamilton County engineer Ryan Weidemann says their snow patrol is ready to tackle the roads, though the heavy snow and strong winds could create a challenge. “It looks like a good chance...
Radio Iowa
Snowplow crews prep for approaching winter storm
Strong winds, heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures are expected to start hitting Iowa later today and it’s coming as the Iowa Department of Transportation is still clearing last week’s snow. Craig Bargfrede, the DOT’s winter operations administrator, says the forecast wind gusts of up to 50 miles per...
Radio Iowa
Tips to thwart porch pirates from pilfering your packages
Thousands of Christmas presents are being left by mail carriers and package delivery people outside Iowans’ homes this week and porch pirates may be watching and waiting to steal those boxes. Jason Cloudt, with SEI Security Solutions, says if you’re not home to monitor what’s delivered to your doorstep,...
Radio Iowa
Holiday light displays are pretty — and they can be pretty distracting, too
It’s the time of year when some Iowans like to pack the family into the van at dusk, switch the radio to Christmas music, and drive around town taking in the colorful holiday light displays. AAA-Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says if you’ll be making the rounds, remember to follow...
