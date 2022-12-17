ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Creek Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Officials: Car engulfed in flames after crashing into building in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. — Officials are investigating after a vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a building in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. According to the Aurora Fire Department, around 4:30 p.m. firefighters received a report of a vehicle into a building on Sycamore Estates Drive. The vehicle was fully engulfed...
AURORA, IN
linknky.com

Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire

A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 275 in Erlanger due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Erlanger has been cleared. Traffic is returning to normal. Delays will continue for a time as the lanes reopen. Delays are expected after a crash blocks two lanes on I-275 in Erlanger, Tuesday morning. Click...
ERLANGER, KY

