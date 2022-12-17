Read full article on original website
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger.
WLWT 5
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport.
WLWT 5
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Creek Township.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash into a building on Dixie Highway in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Police responding to reported crash into a building on Dixie Highway in Elsmere.
WLWT 5
Officials: Car engulfed in flames after crashing into building in Aurora
AURORA, Ind. — Officials are investigating after a vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a building in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. According to the Aurora Fire Department, around 4:30 p.m. firefighters received a report of a vehicle into a building on Sycamore Estates Drive. The vehicle was fully engulfed...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road.
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic
ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence.
WLWT 5
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason.
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 275 in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Erlanger has been cleared. Traffic is returning to normal. Delays will continue for a time as the lanes reopen. Delays are expected after a crash blocks two lanes on I-275 in Erlanger, Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
