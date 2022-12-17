Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
Sleigh bells ring in Christmas at Langley Pond
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Sleigh bells were ringing in Aiken during the celebration of Christmas at Langley Pond Park for the first time in a long time. “Park took about a year in design, and probably another year to construct and it opened in January of this year. So this is the first big […]
wfxg.com
CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
wfxg.com
Warming centers in Augusta prepare ahead of holiday weekend freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is making preparations to help residents brave the cold weather. Residents in need of shelter should call 706-826-7933. No-cost transportation to these locations can be scheduled by calling Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m. The city also wants to remind residents...
WRDW-TV
Aiken opens new gateway into Hitchcock Woods
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the gate for a new entrance to Hitchcock Woods in Aiken on Sunday. For six years, a metal gate blocked the entryway off to make room for a new project to help reduce erosion. The project is the first of its...
Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness. Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery. “Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month...
wfxg.com
Local food bank volunteer donating hand-knitted items for people in need
Augusta, g.A. (WFXG) - A master's table Soup Kitchen volunteer hopes that t. HE COMMUNITY WILL BE A BIT WARMER, THANKS TO her contributions. KRISTEN Khlifi says she first noticed the need years ago at a christmas party. “THE FIRST YEAR WE WENT DOWN, WE HAD GIFTS FOR THE KIDS AND EVERYTHING. BUT, I FOUND OUT THAT THEY REALLY NEEDED SCARVES AND HATS AND MITTENS. SO, THE NEXT YEAR I STARTED BRINGING IT TO THE CHRISTMAS PARTY AND THEN THE NEXT YEAR IT GOT A LITTLE BIGGER. AFTER THEY STOPPED THE CHRISTMAS PARTIES, I JUST STARTED DOING IT AND BRINGING THEM DOWN TO THE SOUP KITCHEN.”
WRDW-TV
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new efforts to prevent overcrowding in our local animal shelters. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a new foster program. You can bring home a dog or cat for free and as long or little as you want. They only ask for two things.
1 shot, suspect detained in shooting at Aiken home
A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
wfxg.com
Woman injured, suspect detained in Greenville St. NW shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A woman is being treated at a local hospital and police have a suspect in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Aiken. According to Aiken Public Safety, officers responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Greenville St. NW shortly before 3 p.m. When they arrived, officers heard shots coming from inside the home. Police found a woman who had been shot at least once. She has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
ridingthewave.com
Zaxby's Groundbreaking Held Today (Tuesday)
Groundbreaking was held today at the new location for Zaxby’s in Columbia. It will be located off of Burkesville Road on Patricia Trail. Zaxby’s engineering representatives are working with the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning to get plans finalized for approval to start construction. Left to right:...
WRDW-TV
Where homeless, others can go to get out of the cold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures taking a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday,...
wfxg.com
Richmond County schools hosting job fair for bus drivers, mechanics
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is looking for persons interested in becoming bus drivers or mechanics. The school system will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Transportation Department, located at 2950 Mike Padgett Hwy. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school system says no experience is necessary and it will provide commercial drivers license (CDL) training for qualified driver candidates.
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
18-year-old charged in shooting of woman at Aiken home
An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken on Tuesday.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Stars strike out with military personnel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Stars is an organization for people with special needs that trains and competes in the Special Olympics. Now they are getting ready to bowl in the Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games in January in Marietta. As they prepare, some special military guests joined them...
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
wfxg.com
CSRA braces for freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - As temperatures are expected to dip into the teens this week, FOX54 has some cold-weather guidelines to help you prepare for winter weather. Of course, it is always advisable to keep an emergency kit in your home. Stock it with non-perishable foods, bottled water, blankets, batteries, a manual can opener, and any prescription medications you may require.
