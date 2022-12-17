Augusta, g.A. (WFXG) - A master's table Soup Kitchen volunteer hopes that t. HE COMMUNITY WILL BE A BIT WARMER, THANKS TO her contributions. KRISTEN Khlifi says she first noticed the need years ago at a christmas party. “THE FIRST YEAR WE WENT DOWN, WE HAD GIFTS FOR THE KIDS AND EVERYTHING. BUT, I FOUND OUT THAT THEY REALLY NEEDED SCARVES AND HATS AND MITTENS. SO, THE NEXT YEAR I STARTED BRINGING IT TO THE CHRISTMAS PARTY AND THEN THE NEXT YEAR IT GOT A LITTLE BIGGER. AFTER THEY STOPPED THE CHRISTMAS PARTIES, I JUST STARTED DOING IT AND BRINGING THEM DOWN TO THE SOUP KITCHEN.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO