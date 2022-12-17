Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a car into pole, ditch on Cox Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a car into pole, ditch on Cox Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Tylers Place Boulevard in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Tylers Place Boulevard in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Man rescued from West Chester house fire early Monday
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A man was rescued from a fire in West Chester early Monday morning. West Chester Fire says a man was rescued from the home on Canal Way and was transported to West Chester Hospital. Officials say a woman resident of the home escaped through a...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies after being rescued from West Chester house fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A man has diedafter being rescued from a West Chester house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, Arnold Little, 64, died due to smoke inhalation. Little was rescued from a fire early Tuesday morning on Canal Way....
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WLWT 5
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
