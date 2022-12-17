Read full article on original website
Related
Alyssa Scott Will Give Birth To Nick Cannon's 12th Baby & What We Know About Her Texas Past
It can be quite difficult to understand Nick Cannon's familial affairs. To add to the complicated family tree, his supposed 12th child could arrive any day, according to baby momma Alyssa Scott's recent Instagram post on November 19. "The next time I post, he or she will be here," her...
Meet Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: See His Net Worth, Job and How They Met
All she wants for Christmas is him! Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have been in a low-key relationship since 2016, and there’s a lot to learn about her supportive beau. What Is Bryan Tanaka’s Net Worth...
TODAY.com
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
Nick Cannon Sweetly Snuggles Up With Infant Daughter Onyx After He's Released From Hospital: Photo
Taking it easy! After staying in the hospital to fight pneumonia, Nick Cannon is on the mend and back to spending time with his ever-expanding bloodline.On Friday, December 9, baby mama LaNisha Cole snapped a photo showing the comedian resting on a couch while feeding their daughter, Onyx Ice, who will be 3 months old on Wednesday, December 14."Her dad stopped by yesterday morning. I hear them laughing it up and then a few minutes later they're both knocked OUT," Cole, 40, wrote alongside the shot, which was posted to her Instagram Story. "I wish I could nap like these...
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
I mean, she was there at the birth, we’re pretty sure she knows she’s the mom...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Nick Cannon posts heart-breaking tribute to baby boy on anniversary of his death
Nick Cannon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son on the anniversary of his death. In December last year, the television presented revealed that his five-month-old baby Zen had tragically died from a brain tumour. In a post to social media at the time, the 42-year-old explained that his...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Tina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son who has died aged 62
Tina Turner has led tributes for her “beloved” son Ronnie who has died aged 62.The cancer survivor died on Friday (9 December) after being found struggling to breathe outside a house in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.In an Instagram post, the music icon wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a post, where she called her late husband a “true angel” and her “best friend.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More WHAT!: Graham Norton amazed by how long Kate Winslet held her breath filming AvatarReading and Leeds 2023 announce first headline actsTrevor Noah signs off from The Daily Show for the last time
Comments / 6