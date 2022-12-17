ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The BBC and ITV will both air the World Cup final after being kept apart throughout the tournament... with Gary Lineker and Laura Woods leading their coverage respectively, it could be the pundits that decide which is the best watch

By Stephen Davies
 4 days ago

It might be the Messi versus Mbappe show on the pitch but BBC and ITV are also ready to go head to head off it today.

Like Argentina and France, the UK’s two biggest broadcasters have been kept apart throughout the finals until now, when viewers get a choice over which channel to tune into to watch the big match.

Kick-off is at 3pm with ITV on air from 1.30pm. That gives them a 20-minute edge over the Beeb (1.50pm start time).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehzCd_0jmMI8Jf00
The BBC will bring out the A-team with Gary Lineker introducing their coverage with usual sidekicks Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand plus Argentine expert Pablo Zabaleta.

Laura Woods has become the face of ITV at these finals, the one habitually cheery face in a panel where curmudgeons Graeme Souness and Roy Keane have become box office. It’s hard to believe the warring duo won’t get one last hurrah.

Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas will provide BBC’s commentary with Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon on the mic for their rivals.

Four years ago the BBC enjoyed an audience of 8.6million for the final, ITV 2.9m

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZxxV_0jmMI8Jf00
Broadcaster Laura Woods (above) has become the face of ITV at this year's World Cup 

