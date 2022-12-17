Read full article on original website
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
Major winter storm forecasted to hit Louisville Thursday night
All aboard the polar vortex
Vintage Santa Claus Land Commercial & Home Movies Bring Back Great Southern IN Memories
SANTA CLAUS LAND -- GREAT MEMORIES FROM MY YOUTH. Then there is Santa Claus IN, arguably the Christmassiest town on the planet. Yes, I just made up a word; I don't care. As you know, you cannot visit Holiday World in December, as it is closed for the season. But that wasn't the case in its previous incarnation, Santa Claus Land. Back when that was the popular theme park's name, it was a fraction of the size it is now, but no less endearing. And it was a Christmas tradition in my family to visit during the holiday season. One such visit happened when I was in middle school. It was December 23rd, 1978, and it was C-O-O-O-LD. The rides that were on site at the time were closed, but you could still enjoy an awesome lunch at the Kringle Cafe, and we did. I remember it being a buffet, unless I'm remembering incorrectly.
Free parking approved on Columbus downtown side streets on trail basis
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Board of Public Works on Tuesday unanimously approved changes to downtown parking enforcement by limiting three-hour parking to only Washington Street from First Street to Eighth Street. Side streets downtown will no longer have the three-hour limit. The new changes to parking are set to take place starting sometime in January 2023 for a trial period.
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home on New Year’s Eve with Logan’s Promise
Like it or not, accept it or not, 2023 is almost here. We can't do anything to slow down the hands of time, so we might as well celebrate - responsibly, of course. New Year's Eve means lots of people hitting the town to have a good time. That is all fine and good, only if everyone gets home safe and sound at the end of the night (technically, the wee hours of the next morning). Logan's promise is stepping up, once again, to help make sure that happens in 2023.
Person killed after jumping in front of train at Oakland City MARTA station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: A person has died after jumping in front of a northbound train at the Oakland City MARTA station. Bus service is being provided between the East Point and West End MARTA stations. ORIGINAL STORY: An incident at the Oakland City MARTA station is...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
Truck Hits Pole Then Drives Away in Washington
An accident involving a truck hitting a utility pole at Harned and Meridian St. happened yesterday around 9 pm. A caller reported witnessing a yellow truck hit a pole, then watched the subject try to leave while on the phone. The subject left the scene, going west on National Highway.
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – December 19, 2022
Joel T. Munson to Amber D. Whiteman, both of Huntingburg. Karlie Fay Eckert to Nicholas Lee Goller, both of Jasper. Jose Joaquin Morales Miranda to Diana Gisela Hurtado de Dubon, both of Jasper. Michelle J. Otto to Jeryl P. Luegers, both of Jasper. Alexa Rose Hopf to Wyatt Michael Goeppner,...
Last Minute Christmas Wish Toy Run Happens this Weekend in McLean County
Iron Legacy MC and Brothers of Ares Vet/LE MC are hosting a Christmas Wish Toy Drive. Christmas Wish has over 1,900 wish letters to fill, so this last-minute event will help us get to the finish line. Santa's Workshop is buzzing with elves who are filling wish letters from all...
Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'
Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December. Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement...
DNR: Indiana deer hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall. A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident […]
Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
Get Ready to Ski, Snowboard, and Snow Tube at Southern Indiana’s Paoli Peaks
I have never been skiing in my life, which seems kind of silly, since Paoli, Indiana is just a short drive from Evansville. I'm really excited to try out the snow tubing. I don't know if I would be able to stand in skis, but they do offer lessons, so that's reassuring. After chatting with General Manager Christopher Shadid, I feel like I'm going to have to try it, even if my feet fall off.
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
