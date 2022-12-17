Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
WLWT 5
Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili
MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
Fox 19
Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is getting a new kidney this week just days before Christmas thanks to a friendship with a rock star, and a distant friend who is now a lifesaver. “It has become a friendship that has saved my life,” says Byron Wolfe. Wolfe...
wyso.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
thegnarlygnome.com
Brew House Cincinnati Is Trapped In “Just Enough” of a Time Warp to be Incredible.
There’s something about nostalgia that really satisfies me as a drinker. Brew House, over in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati, is one of those places that really checks that box. Brew House Cincinnati is the type of place I feel like I’d have found myself walking into as a kid with my Grandpa. We’d be fresh off of him taking me to get my hair cut, and we’d stop to grab lunch on the way back home. I’d expect everyone there to look up, smile, and say ‘Hi’ as we walked in to find our table… they would know us by name, like any good neighborhood joint.
wvxu.org
Why the big TV news exodus in Cincinnati in 2022?
As a mid-size market, Cincinnati (No. 36) always has experienced TV newsroom turnover, but the churn in 2022 was worse than usual. And what makes 2022 unprecedented is that nine of the 24 TV news departures were young reporters who quit the television business. "I think a lot of young...
Record-Herald
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
getnews.info
Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition
Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
WLWT 5
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
WKRC
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
Fox 19
I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
WLWT 5
Arctic Blast Incoming
CINCINNATI — The quick drop in temperature starts Thursday evening. Plan on wind chills below zero through Christmas morning. Snow and strong winds will be an issue impacting travel on Friday.
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
