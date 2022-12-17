Read full article on original website
Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
MBB Players play “Holiday Elves” for family at Samaritan Community Center.
Rogers, AR (Zipline Studio)- The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team has been busy on the court, and OFF the court the last few days! The Athlete Advocate Consortium “Elves” (aka Jalen Graham, Devo Davis, and Makhel Mitchell) visited the Rogers Samaritan Community Center shop on Monday where they spread a little Christmas cheer by paying for unsuspecting customers’ purchases and treating parents and children to mini-shopping sprees in the store.
Arkansas picks up prep for Liberty Bowl clash with Kansas
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the perception that Kansas’ football team and its fans are more excited about a matchup of 6-6 programs in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis. But Pittman is also of the belief that his team will...
Unbeaten Arkansas seeking success in San Diego
One way to move up the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is to keep beating the teams ahead of you. That’s what No. 17 Arkansas (13-0) will try to do when it faces No. 16 Oregon (9-1) Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST in the four-team San Diego Invitational, which will be held at Pechanga Arena and televised by Flo Hoops.
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
Arkansas’ depth chart for bowl game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for the bowl game and the first such roster since the end of the season. Here’s a closer look at the Arkansas depth chart for Kansas. OFFENSE. WR 13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175. 85 Harper Cole R-So....
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson has entered the transfer portal. Henderon was listed as the second-team center on the depth chart released by Arkansas on Tuesday. Henderson signed with the Razorbacks out of Memphis (Tenn.) University School in the Class of 2020. Oddly enough, Henderson leaves the team one week before they are scheduled to play in his city in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
WATCH: Hogville’s Otis Kirk breaks down Arkansas’ 2023 signing class.
The early signing period for College Football started on Wednesday, and quickly the Razorbacks started to get National Letters of Intent (NLI) rolling into the football offices. Hogville football recruiting expert Otis Kirk took the time to break down the early signees of the 2023 class with our Alyssa Orange.
