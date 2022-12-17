Read full article on original website
WEAR
'All Sports Association' donates $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County student-athletes are getting support from the "All Sports Association." The organization donated $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation. The donation will help to improve school sanctioned sports activities for middle and high school athletic programs in the county. “On behalf of the...
WEAR
Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
WEAR
PCS toy giveaway inspired by Pensacola woman's will to help others
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- PCS Outreach Ministries held its 17th annual Christmas Spirit toy giveaway on Sunday. PCS was started by Priscilla Sapp-Kirkland when she was 18 to help kids less fortunate than her. From there the giveaway took off. To raise money for the toys, the group hosted a charity...
WEAR
Baptist Health Care, Santa hold Christmas party for C.A. Weis Elementary School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It was a special day for C.A. Weis Elementary School students Tuesday. Baptist Health Care held their annual Christmas party at the school Tuesday morning. Santa showed up in a firetruck and visited every classroom. He even had a gift for every student. The gifts came from...
WEAR
Pensacola Little Theatre, Clark Family Cultural Center undergoes major renovations
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Little Theatre and the Clark Family Cultural Center are undergoing major renovations. The location was built in 1911 on Jefferson Street. The Pensacola Little Theatre took over the space in the late 80's. The location went under a decade-long renovation to get the space to where...
WEAR
ITL Solutions, Commissioner May provide gifts to Montclair Elementary School students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- He's gone from small business owner to become the largest minority contractor for Escambia County. Harold Griffin, of ITL Solutions chose to share his blessings with the children of Montclair Elementary School Monday morning. Griffin reached out to Communities Caring at Christmas and County Commissioner Lumon...
WEAR
Pensacola plumber provides home maintenance advice ahead of extreme cold weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As the freezing weather approaches our area, a local plumber is providing helpful advice on how to properly maintain your home and what to watch out for if you aren't prepared. "I have a guy from California that says, 'Well it's Florida. It never freezes in Florida.'...
WEAR
State officials provide road tips to prepare Northwest Florida holiday travelers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you're traveling for the holiday's you're more than likely driving. AAA says most of the 112 million people traveling will do so by road. And with temperatures dipping below freezing, WEAR News spoke to some of our state officials on how they're preparing for this winter freeze.
WEAR
Apostolic Global Church donates bookbags, gifts to Bellview Middle School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Bellview Middle School students are getting into the holiday spirit. Apostolic Global Church donated bookbags to the school earlier this year, and came back again Tuesday. They had backpacks for every student. They were filled with toys and other holiday gifts. The church choir also performed a...
WEAR
Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
WEAR
'This is what's happening': New report breaks down child well-being in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new report on child well-being across Florida is showing improvements in some categories, while also highlighting disparities for children in Northwest Florida. The Florida Policy Institute has conducted this index for the last five years. It's funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which studies ways...
WEAR
Escambia County provides list of cold weather shelters for Thursday evening
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County has provided a list of organizations that will open as cold weather shelters beginning Thursday evening. There are three shelters, each with their own qualifications for entry. For men, the Waterfront Rescue Mission on 348 W. Herman Street will be open. Women who visit...
WEAR
Holiday cooking with Northwest Florida chef 'Gigi' Williams
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- WEAR News' Kelsey Coffey did some holiday cooking Tuesday morning with a popular Northwest Florida chef. Kelsey visited "Gigi" Sherri Williams' Crestview home to learn some of her favorite holiday recipes -- Hawaiian stuffed caramel buns, Pam's purple Hawaiian sweet potato pie and hot crab shrimp spinach and artichoke dip.
WEAR
Pensacola Bay Center offers public ice skating sessions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Bay Center is now offering public ice skating sessions. Starting Monday through April, you'll get an opportunity to take part in the action. The skating schedule comes out on the 15th of each month. Rental skates are available with the price of the session for...
WEAR
Legal Leaf owner speaks on multiple burglaries in just over month in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Six break-ins in just over six weeks at a delta-8 store in Pensacola. Now the business owner and his family want to know who's behind it. Delta-8 is a substance found in cannabis that produces similar effects to marijuana. That's part of the reason the owners of...
WEAR
FPL provides tips to keep warm during the cold weather while saving money
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- During this cold weather, heating your home could have a large impact on your energy bill. Florida Power & Light customers can monitor their daily use and track the impact heat has on their bill. FPL suggests setting the thermostat to 68 degrees and to avoid adjusting...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Correctional Facility wins Excelsior Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Both the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility received the Excelsior Award this month from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. They received the award after earning perfect scores on their accreditation reviews for the past 15 years. Sheriff...
WEAR
Northwest Florida athletes take part in Early Signing Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- School is out for Christmas break along the Gulf Coast. But several high schools opened their doors for a special occasion. It's the Early Signing Day for high school football players. Next stop, the colleges of their choice. Catholic High sent two players to D1 schools. Ja'Bril...
WEAR
1 hospitalized, RV destroyed after fire on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized and an RV trailer is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola Wednesday morning, according to Escambia County Public Information. The fire took place around noon on the 2300 block of N. Pace Boulevard. A...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
