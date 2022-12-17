ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

PCS toy giveaway inspired by Pensacola woman's will to help others

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- PCS Outreach Ministries held its 17th annual Christmas Spirit toy giveaway on Sunday. PCS was started by Priscilla Sapp-Kirkland when she was 18 to help kids less fortunate than her. From there the giveaway took off. To raise money for the toys, the group hosted a charity...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Holiday cooking with Northwest Florida chef 'Gigi' Williams

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- WEAR News' Kelsey Coffey did some holiday cooking Tuesday morning with a popular Northwest Florida chef. Kelsey visited "Gigi" Sherri Williams' Crestview home to learn some of her favorite holiday recipes -- Hawaiian stuffed caramel buns, Pam's purple Hawaiian sweet potato pie and hot crab shrimp spinach and artichoke dip.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Bay Center offers public ice skating sessions

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Bay Center is now offering public ice skating sessions. Starting Monday through April, you'll get an opportunity to take part in the action. The skating schedule comes out on the 15th of each month. Rental skates are available with the price of the session for...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida athletes take part in Early Signing Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- School is out for Christmas break along the Gulf Coast. But several high schools opened their doors for a special occasion. It's the Early Signing Day for high school football players. Next stop, the colleges of their choice. Catholic High sent two players to D1 schools. Ja'Bril...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy