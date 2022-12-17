ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
LOUISA, VA
NBC 29 News

ACFR gives safety tips ahead of winter weather

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is encouraging people to be prepared in case of an emergency as freezing temperatures are forecasted this holiday weekend. This includes making sure you have a plan to stay warm if you lose power and keep your pipes from freezing. Tips...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market will be hosting a special Christmas Eve market on Saturday at its usual location of 100 East Water Street. In the holiday spirit, vendors will not be charged market day fees to set up shop so that local businesses can get a little extra boost. Normally, that fee is $25.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Two injured in Staunton house fire

A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
STAUNTON, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County Police investigating homicide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 NEWS) - On Wednesday, at approximately 9:32 pm, units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road. Upon arrival, personnel determined...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police investigating homicide on Stony Point Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a homicide along Stony Point Road. ACPD announced Thursday, December 22, that first responders were called out for the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block around 9:30 p.m. last night. There, they found a body with multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

