WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
NBC 29 News
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
NBC 29 News
ACFR gives safety tips ahead of winter weather
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is encouraging people to be prepared in case of an emergency as freezing temperatures are forecasted this holiday weekend. This includes making sure you have a plan to stay warm if you lose power and keep your pipes from freezing. Tips...
NBC 29 News
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
NBC 29 News
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market will be hosting a special Christmas Eve market on Saturday at its usual location of 100 East Water Street. In the holiday spirit, vendors will not be charged market day fees to set up shop so that local businesses can get a little extra boost. Normally, that fee is $25.
wsvaonline.com
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police investigating homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 NEWS) - On Wednesday, at approximately 9:32 pm, units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road. Upon arrival, personnel determined...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville pediatrician urges families to order free COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from the Postal Service again. CovidTests.gov is back up and running after being out of use for around three months. This allows households to order four more free at-home tests, which some say is just in time for all of the family get-togethers ahead.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
NBC 29 News
Police investigating homicide on Stony Point Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a homicide along Stony Point Road. ACPD announced Thursday, December 22, that first responders were called out for the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block around 9:30 p.m. last night. There, they found a body with multiple gunshot wounds.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville shipping company keeps promise of delivering gifts on time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting down to the wire to have gifts delivered in time for Christmas. Blue Ridge Pack and Ship in Charlottesville says it is working hard to meet demand against supply chain issues. Owner Mike Toney wants to make sure customers get their presents under the tree.
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
