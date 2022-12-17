Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’s transferring to Florida in an Instagram post Wednesday night. The Mission, Kansas, product started the last three seasons in Madison, Wisconsin. Mertz started this past season for a struggling Wisconsin team that finished 6-6 and fired head coach Paul Chryst. The...
Despite 22 points from graduate student forward Colin Castleton, the Florida Gators were defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational. The Gators struggled to connect from deep and finished the night 2-22 from beyond the arc. The Florida Gators (7-5) lost, 62-53, to the Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) Tuesday...
Comments / 0