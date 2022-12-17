Despite 22 points from graduate student forward Colin Castleton, the Florida Gators were defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational. The Gators struggled to connect from deep and finished the night 2-22 from beyond the arc. The Florida Gators (7-5) lost, 62-53, to the Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) Tuesday...

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO