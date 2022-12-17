ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Yellow Alert: One more day before strong winds, bitter air and lake snow arrive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you have last-minute errands to run before Christmas, tomorrow is your day to do them. Thursday starts dry, with rain showers developing later in the afternoon. Some wet snow showers may mix in, but no issues are expected on roads. Rain picks up overnight and into early Friday morning. Rain will quickly change over to a brief period of area-wide snow, but nothing more than a coating to an inch or two of accumulation.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Quiet through Thursday, then bitter cold, snow and wind arrive in WNY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The next 24-48 hours will be fairly uneventful. In fact, winter arrives on Wednesday, and we’ll welcome it in with some sun and temperatures above freezing. Thursday will also be fairly mild with a few rain showers developing later in the afternoon. Some wet snow showers are possible south, but we won’t see anything accumulating. Rain picks up Thursday night into Friday morning, with temperatures likely rising into the lower 40s early Friday morning. Our temperatures will plunge into the 20s and even teens by Friday afternoon and evening. We’ll have a flash freeze as water on roads quickly ices over. To add to this, we’ll likely see a few inches of accumulating snow on top of that ice. The roads on Friday afternoon and evening will be quite icy and slick. Winds will be picking up quickly, with some damaging gusts possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. A Yellow Alert goes into effect for Friday and Saturday, travel will become tricky, if not dangerous at times. The lake effect machine begins to crank, with heavy lake effect snow west of Rochester, compliments of Lake Erie.
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
NEW YORK STATE
WHEC TV-10

Winter blast forces schools to cancel classes Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Several area districts will be closed Friday in advance of a winter storm. The storm is expected to bring bitter cold, lake effect snow, and potentially damaging winds. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the snow and wind impacts to the region for...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

City of Rochester in state of emergency due to water main break, impending storm

A water main break on Ford Street and West Main Street that started Wednesday afternoon caused flooding and loss of water pressure in Rochester. Here are the latest updates:. State of emergency begins (12:00 PM): The City of Rochester is under a state of emergency after a massive water main break Wednesday night – and an impending snow and wind storm rolling in Friday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Amerks home game is postponed due to weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks game against the Syracuse Crunch is postponed because of the winter storm. It was originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at the Blue Cross Arena. The Amerks haven’t yet determined a make-up date. Ticket holders for Friday’s game are asked to retain...
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight

From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

