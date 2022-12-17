Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Yellow Alert: One more day before strong winds, bitter air and lake snow arrive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you have last-minute errands to run before Christmas, tomorrow is your day to do them. Thursday starts dry, with rain showers developing later in the afternoon. Some wet snow showers may mix in, but no issues are expected on roads. Rain picks up overnight and into early Friday morning. Rain will quickly change over to a brief period of area-wide snow, but nothing more than a coating to an inch or two of accumulation.
Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region
A winter storm bearing down on Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding region is being described by National Weather Service forecasters as a “once-in-a-generation" event.
WHEC TV-10
Red Alert Weather for Friday and Saturday for storm, school closings for Friday have started coming in
A storm is expected to bring bitter cold, lake effect snow, and potentially damaging winds to the Rochester region on Friday and Saturday. News10NBC has issued a Red Alert for those two days. An arctic cold front will start to swing through the region around 8 or 9 a.m. on Friday. You can see updates on the storm here:
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Quiet through Thursday, then bitter cold, snow and wind arrive in WNY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The next 24-48 hours will be fairly uneventful. In fact, winter arrives on Wednesday, and we’ll welcome it in with some sun and temperatures above freezing. Thursday will also be fairly mild with a few rain showers developing later in the afternoon. Some wet snow showers are possible south, but we won’t see anything accumulating. Rain picks up Thursday night into Friday morning, with temperatures likely rising into the lower 40s early Friday morning. Our temperatures will plunge into the 20s and even teens by Friday afternoon and evening. We’ll have a flash freeze as water on roads quickly ices over. To add to this, we’ll likely see a few inches of accumulating snow on top of that ice. The roads on Friday afternoon and evening will be quite icy and slick. Winds will be picking up quickly, with some damaging gusts possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. A Yellow Alert goes into effect for Friday and Saturday, travel will become tricky, if not dangerous at times. The lake effect machine begins to crank, with heavy lake effect snow west of Rochester, compliments of Lake Erie.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
WKBW-TV
High impact, long duration winter storm hits this holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is about to be "scrooged" by an extremely powerful winter storm that will arrive just in time for the holiday travel rush at the end of the week. The storm will carve a path through the upper Great Lakes and into Canada....
WHEC TV-10
Winter blast forces schools to cancel classes Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Several area districts will be closed Friday in advance of a winter storm. The storm is expected to bring bitter cold, lake effect snow, and potentially damaging winds. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the snow and wind impacts to the region for...
Mayor Brown announces closing, changes in advance of weekend storm
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a number of closings and changes Wednesday ahead of predicted harsh winter weather this holiday weekend.
WHEC TV-10
City of Rochester in state of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
A water main break on Ford Street and West Main Street that started Wednesday afternoon caused flooding and loss of water pressure in Rochester. Here are the latest updates:. State of emergency begins (12:00 PM): The City of Rochester is under a state of emergency after a massive water main break Wednesday night – and an impending snow and wind storm rolling in Friday morning.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
Blizzard Warning now posted for Buffalo, much of WNY Friday through Sunday
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: After quiet weather, a storm is coming Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The weather will be uneventful on Tuesday and some of Thursday before things go downhill later into Thursday into Friday. A large storm system will develop west of Rochester in the next couple of days. It will bring some rain, or a brief mix of rain, into the region for Thursday afternoon.
BPS announces schools will be closed December 23
"Due to the projected severe weather event for tomorrow, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on December 23, 2022," the announcement reads.
WHEC TV-10
Amerks home game is postponed due to weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks game against the Syracuse Crunch is postponed because of the winter storm. It was originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at the Blue Cross Arena. The Amerks haven’t yet determined a make-up date. Ticket holders for Friday’s game are asked to retain...
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight
From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
Comments / 0