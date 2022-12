Arkansas is favored by a field goal against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Kansas and Arkansas will see one another for the first time this century in the Liberty Bowl. Promising starts for the Jayhawks and Razorbacks ended up going sideways in the second half of the season. Still, Kansas qualified for its first bowl game since 2009 and Arkansas is going bowling for the second year in a row.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO