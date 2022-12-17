Read full article on original website
Related
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
John Harbaugh Announces Decision On His Coaching Staff
Amid a groundswell of calls for the Ravens to move on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, John Harbaugh is standing pat when it comes to his coaching staff. Baltimore scored just three points in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. And while star quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a knee injury, many believe there's no excuse for the Ravens not to be performing better offensively.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former NFL Head Coach Wants Referee To Be Suspended
Jay Gruden thinks his former team got shafted by the zebras on Sunday night. Appearing on "Grant and Danny" on 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Gruden ripped line judge Carl Johnson for flagging Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin for lining up illegally on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 during the team's final possession in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 16?
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime during Week 15, but another close game against a struggling team didn’t do them any favors in the power rankings. In some cases, they even dropped a spot this week because of it. The biggest concerns this week...
How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation
The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call
Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday
Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
Why did the Commanders lose to the Giants Sunday?
The quick knee-jerk reaction is to blame the officials, but the Commanders offense deserves most of the blame for the Commanders discouraging loss to the Giants in Week 15. Yes, the defense gave up a 97-yard, 18-play scoring drive. But are you aware the other Giants possessions produced drives of 3, 19, -1, 17, 43 (field goal), 5, 33, 54 (field goal) and -2 yards (end of game)?
NBC Sports
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NFL Analysis Network
Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star
Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
Ravens announce five moves on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their Week 16 game at home against the Atlanta Falcons. The Ravens need to win in order to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals if they want to have a shot of winning the AFC North title. If the season ended today, the Ravens would be playing in the Wild Card round against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL draft analyst who wasn't high on Brock Purdy thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy
What a difference some preseason action and 11 regular-season quarters makes. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was in lockstep with the rest of the larger NFL draft community in putting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy down his list of QBs in the 2022 draft. Now based on what he’s seen from Purdy in the pros, he’s putting the 49ers firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
NFL World Reacts To The Patriots' Quarterback Drama
New England Patriots fans were taken aback Tuesday by what appeared to be a rift between starting quarterback Mac Jones and a prominent teammate. Bill Barnwell of ESPN floated the idea of New England going in a different direction at quarterback over the offseason. It would behoove Bill Belichick ...
A frigid forecast: Temperatures for Steelers vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve expected to be among coldest games in team history
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take on the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, it's expected to be one of the coldest games in team history. This Christmas Eve, it's going to be a special night at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception -- but it's going to be a special kind of cold on Pittsburgh's North Shore. In historic terms, it could be one of the coldest games the Steelers ever play. Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the single digits before kickoff, with wind chills well below...
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Comments / 0