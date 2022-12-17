PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take on the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, it's expected to be one of the coldest games in team history. This Christmas Eve, it's going to be a special night at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception -- but it's going to be a special kind of cold on Pittsburgh's North Shore. In historic terms, it could be one of the coldest games the Steelers ever play. Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the single digits before kickoff, with wind chills well below...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO