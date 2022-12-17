ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Predicting The Cleveland Browns 2023 Running Back Room

In this daily series, I will be looking at what will be in store for the Cleveland Browns Front Office this offseason when addressing the running back position. Who is already under contract, possible moves in free agency, anything around trades plus areas they could attack in the draft. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges

Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
The Comeback

Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr.

For the past several weeks, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been pretty insistent that the Cowboys were likely to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to provide a boost for the team down the stretch and in the playoffs. But now, Jones seems to be pumping the Read more... The post Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports

Kirk Cousins is the NFC offensive player of the week

Playing a big role in pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history helped Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins win an award this week. Cousins had a hand in the Vikings digging themselves a 33-0 hole in the first half by throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, but he made up for it in the second half. Cousins went 28-of-42 for 417 yards and four touchdowns after halftime and the Vikings stormed back to beat the Colts 39-36.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season

The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans

Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Betting odds suddenly shift toward Cowboys beating Eagles, Mahomes beating Hurts for MVP

Officially, there’s no news about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. But the betting markets perceive that something is up. The point spread for Saturday’s Eagles-Cowboys game suddenly shifted toward the Cowboys today, with some books seeing shifts by as much as 3.5 points in the Cowboys’ direction. A sudden movement that big usually only happens when a team loses its starting quarterback to an injury.
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response

The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
NBC Sports

Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report

Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
PITTSBURGH, PA

