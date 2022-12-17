ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Texas Tech cruises past Jackson State in Houston

D’Maurian Williams poured in a season-high 17 points and hit five 3-pointers as Texas Tech walloped Jackson State 102-52 on Saturday afternoon in Houston as part of the second annual Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic.

The Red Raiders (8-2) led by 35 points after a dominating first half and cruised to the finish while emptying their bench down the stretch. Texas Tech has won four straight games and has two contests remaining, both at home, before beginning Big 12 Conference play at TCU on Dec. 31.

Kevin Obanor added 16 points, with KJ Allen hitting for 15, Jaylon Tyson scoring 11 and De’Vion Harmon adding 10 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech forced 30 turnovers that it converted into 47 points in the win.

Texas Tech played without Daniel Batcho, who missed his second straight game due to a foot injury.

Keionte Cornelius led the Tigers (1-10) with 14 points.

The Red Raiders, playing their first contest in Houston since 2001, left no doubt about how this game would go in the first nine minutes, roaring out to a 25-6 lead after an Allen layup with 11:10 to play in the first half. Texas Tech limited the Tigers to just two field goals and forced 10 turnovers that led to 16 points over that stretch.

Things went from bad to worse for Jackson State as the Red Raiders found another gear over the final seven minutes of the half, finishing the period with a 23-1 run that produced a 52-17 lead at the break. Jackson State missed its final eight field goal attempts of the half and had eight turnovers during that final stretch.

Allen led all scorers with 13 points on 6 of 6 shooting before halftime while Harmon added 10 for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech outshot the Tigers 62.5 percent to 26.1 percent over the first 20 minutes. The Red Raiders’ bench players outscored Jackson State 22-17.

Coltie Young led the Tigers with 6 points in the half as Jackson State was 2 of 11 from beyond the arc and had just nine total rebounds before halftime.

The Tigers played the second half basically even with Texas Tech until late in the game and equaled their entire first-half output when Cornelius made a pair of free throws with 11:11 to play in the game.

–Field Level Media

