NFL insider suggests Bill Belichick trade possible in 2023

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will go down as one of the most important figures in NFL history, building one of the best dynasties ever . After several disappointing seasons, though, Belichick’s future in New England is uncertain.

While one of the winningest coaches in NFL history is still the architect of one of the best defenses in football, the offense has taken a massive step back following Tom Brad y’s departure. It resulted in the team missing the playoffs twice in the past

Bill Belichick coaching record: 297-149 in the regular season

One of Belichick’s biggest decisions this offseason has proven costly. Instead of hiring a proven offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following the departure of Josh McDaniels, Belichick named Matt Patricia as his play-caller. The move raised immediate concerns among players and it backfired on Belichick in 2022.

While owner Robert Kraft would never fire Belichick, there is an increasing belief that change will be necessary at some point for the organization. Most have assumed that would be Belichick ceding some of his power to a new general manager, but it appears there could be another possibility on the table.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan , Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggested that Belichick could be a potential trade candidate amid circulating NFL rumors about his future.

“Another person to keep in mind, not necessarily for the Panthers, is Bill Belichick. There are storm clouds brewing, they wouldn’t fire him or let him walk away with no compensation.” PFT’s Mike Florio on the possibility of Bill Belichick being traded (H/T Yahoo Sports)

It would be a stunning development in the 2023 NFL offseason. New England is fighting to stay above .500 this year, but it remains in the playoff race. If Kraft were to approve a Belichick trade, it would signal a potential rebuild for the franchise.

The cost to acquire Belichick would certainly be historic. New England likely wouldn’t be interested in dealing him to an AFC team, limiting the pool of potential suitors. Even if that was off the table, there would be plenty of clubs interested in acquiring arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.

As for potential landing spots, the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers would certainly be interested in Belichick if he was available for trade. Acquiring one of the greatest football minds ever would certainly require a first-round pick for the Patriots to even pick up the phone. If he landed with the right team, one with a proven quarterback, it could lead to a massive turnaround.

