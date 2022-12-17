Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: December 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in...
Here’s How Lubbock’s Frigid Weather Will Unfold Today And Through The Weekend
Here's how a very cold 48 weekend will shape up. The real cold air hits Lubbock this morning at 8:00 a.m. That is probably why Texas Tech University decided yesterday to cancel classes for today and tomorrow; you just can't have students walking in weather this bad. Why It's Bad...
fox34.com
Arctic air moves in overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
everythinglubbock.com
City cancels final night of Santa Land due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas — With temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, the City of Lubbock canceled the last night of Santa Land. The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department Cancels Final Night of Santa Land Due to Weather. Due...
fox34.com
An arctic blast for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mild day on the South Plains in advance of a strong arctic cold front that will move into the region by early Thursday. Prior to the arctic blast, colder air will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with the afternoon temps remaining in the 40s. There will be some clouds but the wind will not be strong with the first cold front.
everythinglubbock.com
Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit. The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
KCBD
Coldest days before Christmas in 30+ years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold weather remains in our forecast in the coming days. It may be the coldest December weather in our area in more than 30 years. A few snow flakes or snow grains may fall but there will not be any accumulation. I do not expect any measurable precipitation.
KCBD
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel...
KCBD
Extreme cold headed for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then heading south across the Great Plains - is headed our way. Nearly the entire trip will be over snow-cover, which will limit moderation of the cold air. Currently, I expect the...
Some City Of Lubbock Offices Closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to...
Update on downtown Lubbock civic park, what to expect for the project in 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — It has been two years this month since city council approved the new downtown civic park. 2022 was a big year for the project, and 2023 will be another step closer to it being completed. Earlier this summer, the old Lubbock Power & Light building was demolished to make room for where […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
KCBD
Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter
Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
KCBD
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
KCBD
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
