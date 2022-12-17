ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: December 21st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Arctic air moves in overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City cancels final night of Santa Land due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — With temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, the City of Lubbock canceled the last night of Santa Land. The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department Cancels Final Night of Santa Land Due to Weather. Due...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

An arctic blast for Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mild day on the South Plains in advance of a strong arctic cold front that will move into the region by early Thursday. Prior to the arctic blast, colder air will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with the afternoon temps remaining in the 40s. There will be some clouds but the wind will not be strong with the first cold front.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit. The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Coldest days before Christmas in 30+ years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold weather remains in our forecast in the coming days. It may be the coldest December weather in our area in more than 30 years. A few snow flakes or snow grains may fall but there will not be any accumulation. I do not expect any measurable precipitation.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Extreme cold headed for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then heading south across the Great Plains - is headed our way. Nearly the entire trip will be over snow-cover, which will limit moderation of the cold air. Currently, I expect the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter

Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy