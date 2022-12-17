Erin Blanchfield will get a big step up in competition next, and she’s ready for it. Blanchfield (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) draws former title challenger Taila Santos (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) on Feb. 18 at a UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Coming off...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO