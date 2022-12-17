ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mltnews.com

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Snow magic

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood

Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police spread holiday cheer with the annual 'Shop With A Cop'

TACOMA, Wash. - For the first time since the pandemic started, Tacoma Police continued with its holiday tradition, Shop With A Cop. The event this year was hosted by Walmart, and officers took children in the community to pick out holiday gifts. Children ages seven to 11 are recommended for...
TACOMA, WA
mltnews.com

Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule

Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed) Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
auburnexaminer.com

I Love You, Now Go Away

After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
AUBURN, WA
KUOW

For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline

Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months

An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow

Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
SEATTLE, WA

