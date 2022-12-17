Read full article on original website
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Snow magic
Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood
Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
Tacoma Police spread holiday cheer with the annual 'Shop With A Cop'
TACOMA, Wash. - For the first time since the pandemic started, Tacoma Police continued with its holiday tradition, Shop With A Cop. The event this year was hosted by Walmart, and officers took children in the community to pick out holiday gifts. Children ages seven to 11 are recommended for...
Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule
Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed) Snohomish County...
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Downtown Seattle Association report shows increase in downtown visitors in November
SEATTLE — The holiday season is in full swing with people doing last-minute shopping. And a new report by the Downtown Seattle Association reveals the downtown’s retail core in November saw an uptick in visitors compared to last year. "We just got our last Christmas present right here....
I Love You, Now Go Away
After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
Cold weather shelters open in Whatcom, Skagit Counties
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A game of bingo at First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon helps pass the time and keep thoughts from straying to the bone chilling temperatures outside. The church is one of three day shelters around Mount Vernon now open to warm the homeless as...
Winter Weather: Snow and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week, Emergency Shelters Available (Updated 12/20)
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and prepared to activate additional services as needed. This blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
Local search dog receives 2022 Search and Rescue Award for Canine Excellence
A local search dog who earned a national honor stopped by Good Day Seattle. Lincoln, an energetic Flat-Coated Retriever with King County Search Dogs (KCSD) has received the 2022 Search & Rescue Award for Canine Excellence (ACE) from the American Kennel Club Humane Fund.
For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline
Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
Verdant supports cold weather services aimed at helping those without permanent housing
The Verdant Health Commission said it has funded two organizations that provide critical services to help the unhoused during winter months: South County Fire and the Cold Weather Shelter. As the cold winter months take hold, homeless individuals become increasingly vulnerable to health risks such as frostbite, hypothermia and even...
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
77,280 workers in the Kirkland, Redmond and Woodinville areas will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 77,000 workers in the Kirkland, Sammamish, Bellevue, Redmond areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
