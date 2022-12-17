ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi, TN

supertalk929.com

G.O.A.T. Festival happening in Kingsport in Spring

The City of Kingsport is unveiling a new arts and crafts festival next year, named the GOAT– Greatest of All Time Festival. This three-day event will celebrate regional arts and crafts at the Kingsport Farmers Market in April 2023. Festivities include live demonstrations, local vendors, and more. Organizers are...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup

KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

State audit: Area around Eastman still non-compliant for sulfur dioxide emissions

Preliminary 2020-22 data show company will likely reach compliance NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Co.’s sulfur dioxide emissions in an area that includes a Kingsport elementary school still exceed maximum allowable federal levels nine years after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated the area as a “nonattainment” area. The information is part of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
The Tomahawk

Ribbon cutting, baked goods, coffee, and gifts - oh my!

A ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly opened Blue Ridge Comfort Inn kicked off a beautifully decorated, deliciously served, and warmly welcomed grand opening celebration last Saturday located at 2246 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City. Compliments to the chef, co-owner Jim Macholz for the homemade sticky buns and to the...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wcyb.com

VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Norton bomb threat suspect extradited from Delaware

NORTON – A Delaware man has been extradited to Virginia in connection with an October bomb threat against a Norton call center. John Edward Thomas, 34, Dover, was indicted in November on one felony count of making a bomb threat after an Oct. 6 incident in which medical transportation dispatch company Motivcare’s call center employees in the former Hotel Norton building on Park Avenue were evacuated.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A very special visitor could be seen Saturday at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. The Grinch showed up for ‘Grinchmas in the Park’. Guests were able to take part in a snowball fight and see several characters including the abominable snowman. Kelly Kitchens, Programming & Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Tomahawk

Library news and views

Christmas stories for all ages are popular, and the library has a lot of them. We also have Christmas movies and music available for checkout. So snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate and check out these holiday themed items. Christmas Books, Movies, and Music. Frosty the Snowman, various...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
FOX Carolina

Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC

