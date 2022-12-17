Read full article on original website
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
supertalk929.com
G.O.A.T. Festival happening in Kingsport in Spring
The City of Kingsport is unveiling a new arts and crafts festival next year, named the GOAT– Greatest of All Time Festival. This three-day event will celebrate regional arts and crafts at the Kingsport Farmers Market in April 2023. Festivities include live demonstrations, local vendors, and more. Organizers are...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Connecting a picture to a person: Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. The pictures belonged to Robert Blizard’s mother, Ann Bowman Blizard. She passed away in August 2022. Blizard found his mother’s photos with names and descriptions connected to […]
Johnson City Press
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
State audit: Area around Eastman still non-compliant for sulfur dioxide emissions
Preliminary 2020-22 data show company will likely reach compliance NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Co.’s sulfur dioxide emissions in an area that includes a Kingsport elementary school still exceed maximum allowable federal levels nine years after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated the area as a “nonattainment” area. The information is part of the […]
Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
The Tomahawk
Ribbon cutting, baked goods, coffee, and gifts - oh my!
A ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly opened Blue Ridge Comfort Inn kicked off a beautifully decorated, deliciously served, and warmly welcomed grand opening celebration last Saturday located at 2246 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City. Compliments to the chef, co-owner Jim Macholz for the homemade sticky buns and to the...
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
wvlt.tv
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Johnson City Press
Norton bomb threat suspect extradited from Delaware
NORTON – A Delaware man has been extradited to Virginia in connection with an October bomb threat against a Norton call center. John Edward Thomas, 34, Dover, was indicted in November on one felony count of making a bomb threat after an Oct. 6 incident in which medical transportation dispatch company Motivcare’s call center employees in the former Hotel Norton building on Park Avenue were evacuated.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helping new family of four have merry Christmas
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box and Salvation Army Angel Tree are making sure that two young children are going to have presents to open and food on their table to enjoy with their family this Christmas. After the birth of their daughter, the now family of four relocated to...
wjhl.com
Meet Cole, Mable and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A very special visitor could be seen Saturday at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. The Grinch showed up for ‘Grinchmas in the Park’. Guests were able to take part in a snowball fight and see several characters including the abominable snowman. Kelly Kitchens, Programming & Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton […]
The Tomahawk
Library news and views
Christmas stories for all ages are popular, and the library has a lot of them. We also have Christmas movies and music available for checkout. So snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate and check out these holiday themed items. Christmas Books, Movies, and Music. Frosty the Snowman, various...
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
wjhl.com
These adorable animals need a forever home for the holidays
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt on this video, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 or you can pay the shelter a visit. Be sure to check out...
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
FOX Carolina
Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
