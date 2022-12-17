Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Yardbarker
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Clayton News Daily
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Placed on IR, Will Not Play Rest of Season
A difficult season for Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is coming to an abrupt end. The Colts (4-9-1) announced that they placed Taylor on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his 2022 campaign with three games remaining. Indianapolis will replace the 23-year-old on the active roster with fellow ballcarrier and 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Wilkins.
Clayton News Daily
QB Josh Rosen Signed to Vikings Practice Squad
In his fifth season in the NFL, quarterback Josh Rosen has found a seventh home. The well-traveled quarterback has signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Rosen has not appeared in an NFL game since November 18, 2021, when he completed 1-of-3 passes in...
Clayton News Daily
Bills visit Bears shooting for AFC East title
The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth last week and can wrap up the AFC East title if they win or tie during Saturday's visit to the Chicago Bears. A Miami loss or tie also would make the Bills (11-3) division champs. At any rate, the Bills know they can...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Clayton News Daily
AJ Dillon helps Packers earn chilly win over Rams
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers earned a 24-12 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on a frigid Monday night. With temperatures in the teens, Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Green Bay (6-8) won its second straight game following a 1-7 skid.
Clayton News Daily
Eagles’ Goedert Activated From IR, Expected to Play vs. Cowboys
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to play in Saturday’s NFC East rivalry game against the Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Philadelphia activated Goedert from injured reserve and to the active roster on Tuesday, paving the way for him to play for the first time since Week 10.
Clayton News Daily
'Operated really well': Arthur Smith assesses Ridder's first Falcons start
The Atlanta Falcons had a new face behind center in Sunday's 21-18 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. But for the third time in their last six games, the result was the same: a three-point loss. In his first career NFL start, Desmond Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes...
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Hurts’s Injury Causes Big Shift in Spread for Eagles’ Game Against Cowboys
The Eagles play the Cowboys in Week 16 but may have to do so without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia’s quarterback reportedly suffered a left shoulder sprain against the Bears on Sunday and could be miss the divisional game. X-rays on Hurt’s reportedly came back negative and it’s his...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons RB Caleb Huntley (Achilles) out for season
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley will have season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury, coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday. Huntley, 24, sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Undrafted in 2021, Huntley made his NFL debut in Week 2 this season...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks end Magic's 6-game winning streak
Dejounte Murray hit two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 126-125 win over visiting Orlando to end the Magic's six-game winning streak. Atlanta led by 12 points with 3:05 left to play, but Orlando scored 13 straight and took the lead on a driving layup by Markelle Fultz with 3.8 seconds left. The Hawks inbounded the ball to Murray, who dribbled to the corner and was fouled by Paolo Banchero. Orlando was unable to get off a final shot before time expired.
