Judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy after Missouri challenge
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.
Missouri Republican pushes for constitutional change to recognize same-sex marriages
A Republican state lawmaker says it is time to alter a 2004 constitutional amendment to say legal marriages are between "two individuals."
Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature
The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
How the Crown Act would protect Arkansans with natural hair
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Around the country, people of color have been reprimanded or even fired for the way they wear their hair to work or school. A group of legislators took their fight against the practice to Capitol Hill. Senate Republicans blocked the passage of the protective Crown...
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Arkansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Arkansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) The land that is now the United States was once home to a wide assortment of dinosaurs. From the terrifying T-rex to the sturdy Ankylosaurus, this land was teeming with dinosaur life. Interestingly, the state of Arkansas was not as much of a hotbed of dinosaur activity as other states. While paleontologists have found some fossils, they discovered that only a few species were located in this area. Today, we’re going to look at the dinosaurs that lived in Arkansas, the fossils that were discovered, and other prehistoric creatures that once roamed The Natural State.
The historic and unique George B. Hamilton House in Cuba, Missouri
George B. Hamilton House (January 2009).Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about the year 1896, the house of George B. Hamilton was built in Cuba, Missouri (Crawford County). It's an irregularly shaped house that's two and a half stories. The architectural style is Queen Anne. The detailing is Eastlake movement which style also carried over into interior furniture.
Parson Announces $2M Grant to UCM in Support of Ag Workforce Training
Governor Mike Parson announced a $2 million grant award for the University of Central Missouri from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) as part of a larger $20 million funding effort. Nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions were selected to provide high-demand career training for new and...
