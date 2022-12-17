INDIANAPOLIS — Jlynn Counter’s 23 points helped IUPUI defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52. Counter shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Jaguars. Daylan Hamilton added 14 points and three steals. Vincent Brady had 11 points. The Lions were led by Demarcus Demonia and Kalen Williams with 10 points each.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO