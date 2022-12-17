SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 at the San Diego Invitational. The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon. Oregon, which had made only 3 of 11 3-pointers through three quarters, hit three in a row to take a 70-69 lead in the fourth quarter. Oregon did not give up the lead and a 3-pointer by Ahlise Hurst gave the Ducks a 77-71 lead just inside three minutes. Arkansas cut it to two but yet another 3-pointer, this one by Chance Gray, gave the Ducks an 80-75 lead with a minute to go.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO