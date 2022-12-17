ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

No. 16 Oregon women top No. 17 Arkansas with big 4th quarter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 at the San Diego Invitational. The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon. Oregon, which had made only 3 of 11 3-pointers through three quarters, hit three in a row to take a 70-69 lead in the fourth quarter. Oregon did not give up the lead and a 3-pointer by Ahlise Hurst gave the Ducks a 77-71 lead just inside three minutes. Arkansas cut it to two but yet another 3-pointer, this one by Chance Gray, gave the Ducks an 80-75 lead with a minute to go.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
voiceofalexandria.com

Sherfield scores 22 points to send Oklahoma past Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and Tanner Groves finished with a double-double and Oklahoma beat Florida 62-53 in an Inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Sherfield’s 3-pointer with 12:44 left gave Oklahoma a 42-41 lead and the Sooners led for the remainder. Florida’s Trey Bonham made a pair of foul shots to give the Gators a 27-16 lead with 7:18 before halftime, but Oklahoma proceeded to outscore Florida 13-4 to close the half to get within 31-29. Colin Castleton scored 22 points for Florida.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy