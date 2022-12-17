CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina 76-68 on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th career game for the Wolverines. Laila Phelia added 20 points for Michigan, which shot 46% from the field, while holding North Carolina to 32%. Deja Kelly had 15 points and Eva Hodgson had 13 for North Carolina, which couldn’t complete the comeback after falling behind by 23 points in the first half.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO