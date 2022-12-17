ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Dolan's 16 help Cornell defeat Lehigh 96-64

ITHACA, N.Y. — Led by Greg Dolan's 16 points, the Cornell Big Red defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 96-64 on Tuesday night. The Big Red are now 8-3 on the season, while the Mountain Hawks dropped to 5-6.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy