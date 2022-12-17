Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot near University City; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in the University area and a homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots sometime before 11 a.m. near 10000 University Village Blvd. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on […]
One person dead after southeast Charlotte shooting
Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say. Madalina was reported missing on Dec. 15, despite not having been seen for three weeks beforehand. CMPD officer dies after medical...
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery
GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
Man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in University City, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced it has arrested a person in connection with a fatal shooting in University City on Wednesday morning. CMPD officers were called to an apartment complex at University Village Boulevard, where they found a male victim who had been shot at around 11 a.m.
Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
Cornelius Police Release Letter From Family of Missing 11-Year-Old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cornelius Police have released a handwritten letter from the family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The letter says in part, “We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. Each and every share maybe one step closer to finding her.”
1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
Gastonia man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, Gastonia Police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A […]
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
Vigil Held In Cornelius For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. – Hundreds came together for a prayer vigil for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari on Tuesday night. The community is demanding answers after the little girl disappeared and wasn’t reported missing for three weeks. “Of course it’s been beyond unbelievable,” says Leanne Stefan. Stefan came with...
Bail bondsman acted in defense when he shot, killed man in Gaston County, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — A bail bondsman was justified when he shot and killed a man in Gaston County in June, officials said. The shooting happened on June 3 in front of a home on Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City. Officers learned Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, had been shot several times. He died later that day.
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter’s school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter’s father was at the school to pick the girl up.
Gastonia Officer Fires Shots At Man With a Gun
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have taken a man into custody after calls about an armed man at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Boulevard. Officers were called just after 6 p.m. Monday. A police spokesman said officers encountered the man, and one officer fired his weapon. The armed man then ran back into a residence.
Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Expands To Lake Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. – Monday, the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to Lake Cornelius. Crews combed the water in boats and pontoons for several hours, in what the FBI is calling a “precautionary measure.”. They ended the search late in the day and didn’t report finding anything.
Neighbors fed up after driver plows through dog park fence in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A driver crashed into a fence at an east Charlotte dog park and now, neighbors are taking their safety into their own hands. Shyam Patel uses the dog park, which is along Shamrock Drive, nearly every day. But right now, it’s lined with yellow caution tape and there are tire marks still in the ground. He and many of his neighbors argue the area is unsafe because of reckless driving.
