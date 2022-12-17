CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cornelius Police have released a handwritten letter from the family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The letter says in part, “We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. Each and every share maybe one step closer to finding her.”

