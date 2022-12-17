ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

Man fatally shot near University City; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in the University area and a homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots sometime before 11 a.m. near 10000 University Village Blvd. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person dead after southeast Charlotte shooting

Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say. Madalina was reported missing on Dec. 15, despite not having been seen for three weeks beforehand. CMPD officer dies after medical...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery

GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cornelius Police Release Letter From Family of Missing 11-Year-Old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cornelius Police have released a handwritten letter from the family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The letter says in part, “We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. Each and every share maybe one step closer to finding her.”
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Gastonia man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, Gastonia Police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A […]
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Vigil Held In Cornelius For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Madalina Cojocari

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Hundreds came together for a prayer vigil for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari on Tuesday night. The community is demanding answers after the little girl disappeared and wasn’t reported missing for three weeks. “Of course it’s been beyond unbelievable,” says Leanne Stefan. Stefan came with...
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Officer Fires Shots At Man With a Gun

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have taken a man into custody after calls about an armed man at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Boulevard. Officers were called just after 6 p.m. Monday. A police spokesman said officers encountered the man, and one officer fired his weapon. The armed man then ran back into a residence.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Neighbors fed up after driver plows through dog park fence in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A driver crashed into a fence at an east Charlotte dog park and now, neighbors are taking their safety into their own hands. Shyam Patel uses the dog park, which is along Shamrock Drive, nearly every day. But right now, it’s lined with yellow caution tape and there are tire marks still in the ground. He and many of his neighbors argue the area is unsafe because of reckless driving.
CHARLOTTE, NC

