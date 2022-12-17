The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever during the 2022 season, and it only figures to become more chaotic as the season goes along. The race for the 2023 NFL playoffs is heating up, and plenty of teams are jockeying for position in the divisional and wild-card standings. That includes a tightly packed NFC East battle — from which all four teams could emerge as playoff participants — and an NFC South fight that will almost certainly send a team with a losing record into the postseason.

14 HOURS AGO