Indianapolis, IN

Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'

In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Week 16 Fantasy Sleepers: Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss among potential breakouts

In the most crucial weeks of the fantasy football season, it can take just one breakout performance from an under-the-radar player to lead your team to victory. Whether you're looking for an injury fill-in or a waiver-wire add that can outproduce one of your underachieving starters with a bad matchup, our Week 16 sleeper picks, including Gardner Minshew and Zack Moss could be the difference in whether you can set your lineup another week.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Jaguars vs. Jets in Week 16

"Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with playoff hopes heading in opposite directions. The Jets come into the contest having lost three straight games as their AFC wild-card spot has slipped away, and they've dropped all the way to ninth in the conference during this span. After the loss, The Sporting News' projection model gives the Jets just a 26 percent chance to earn that last wild card.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
When do the NFL playoffs start in 2023? Date, TV schedule & updated AFC, NFC playoff brackets

The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever during the 2022 season, and it only figures to become more chaotic as the season goes along. The race for the 2023 NFL playoffs is heating up, and plenty of teams are jockeying for position in the divisional and wild-card standings. That includes a tightly packed NFC East battle — from which all four teams could emerge as playoff participants — and an NFC South fight that will almost certainly send a team with a losing record into the postseason.
Pitt's Pat Narduzzi backs UNC's Mack Brown, says schools offered Heels QB Drake Maye $5 million to transfer

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is set to return to the Tar Heels next season, but according to his coach, he turned down "a whole lot of money" to make that possible. Mack Brown claimed this week that schools offered Maye NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals to incentivize him to transfer. While he wouldn't name any schools, Brown said they were "the ones who are getting all the top recruits."
NFL DFS picks Week 16: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With tens of millions of fantasy squads eliminated from championship contention, the majority of season-long owners will likely be moving to NFL DFS to get their competitive juices flowing. With 10 games on Saturday's main slate for a football Festivus this Christmas Eve, now is a great time to join the DraftKings and FanDuel fun. As an early gift, we have a stocking stuffed with Week 16 daily fantasy football sleepers and value plays to fill your weekend with more green than red.
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jets-Jaguars Showdown tournaments

Two AFC squads with playoff aspirations meet to kick off Week 16 on Thursday Night Football when the 6-8 Jaguars travel to MetLife Stadium to face the 7-7 Jets. Thursday's contest is projected to be a close, low-scoring contest, with the Jets sitting as short one-point home favorites with a total of 38, according to BetMGM. While there aren't a ton of big names in the player pool, there's enough talent to compose a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead to some DFS cash at the end of the night.
