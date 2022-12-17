Read full article on original website
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there are plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and...
Sporting News
Why is Nick Foles starting for Colts? Jeff Saturday turns to new QB1 vs. Chargers as latest twist in Indy's bizarre season
Matt Ryan's time as the Colts' starter has come to an end. Again. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday that Ryan would no longer be starting for the Colts after their historic loss to the Vikings in Week 15. Instead, Indianapolis will roll with Nick Foles as its starter.
Sporting News
Ray Lewis confirms he was on the phone with Packers in 1996 NFL Draft photo before Ravens selection
DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis were guests on the Manningcast as recent additions to Eli and Peyton's Pro Bowl staffs, and they had some interesting nuggets on their NFL careers. Lewis in particular shared how his legacy was nearly forever altered by where he was drafted. The Ravens, of course,...
Sporting News
Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'
In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
Sporting News
Early Signing Day winners & losers: Alabama strikes back with No. 1 class, Deion Sanders still ramping up
The early signing period for 2023 opened Wednesday, and the second cycle of college football's NIL era produced some surprises. Not at the top, of course. Alabama and Georgia continued their dominance on the recruiting trail in the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs made four- and...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Sleepers: Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss among potential breakouts
In the most crucial weeks of the fantasy football season, it can take just one breakout performance from an under-the-radar player to lead your team to victory. Whether you're looking for an injury fill-in or a waiver-wire add that can outproduce one of your underachieving starters with a bad matchup, our Week 16 sleeper picks, including Gardner Minshew and Zack Moss could be the difference in whether you can set your lineup another week.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Jaguars vs. Jets in Week 16
"Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with playoff hopes heading in opposite directions. The Jets come into the contest having lost three straight games as their AFC wild-card spot has slipped away, and they've dropped all the way to ninth in the conference during this span. After the loss, The Sporting News' projection model gives the Jets just a 26 percent chance to earn that last wild card.
Sporting News
Jets playoff chances: How Week 16 game against Jaguars impacts New York's wild card chances, AFC playoff picture
The Jets got off to a strong start during the 2022 NFL season. Their revamped defense and strong running game made them look like a surprise AFC contender that could make some noise come playoff time. Now, the team is wondering whether they will make it into the playoffs. New...
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Trevor Lawrence stats: How Jaguars QB has lived up to No. 1 overall draft pick billing in 2022
The hype around Trevor Lawrence when he entered the league was almost unprecedented. Since high school, he has been billed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, and was viewed as the no-doubt, slam-dunk first overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. His rookie year was a bit of...
Sporting News
Jets vs. Jaguars weather updates: Heavy rain, wind in forecast for NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game
The Jaguars enter "Thursday Night Football" banking Trevor Lawrence's arm beating a stingy Jets defense. If the weather conditions are as bad as currently forecast, it may not be that simple. These AFC contenders won't just be battling each other. Heavy rain and intense wind gusts are being predicted for...
Sporting News
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, explained: Details, cost, timeline for new streaming deal after DIRECTV departure
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package officially has a new home. On Thursday, the league announced that it would be heading to YouTube TV in 2023 and beyond. The package, which features ways for NFL fans to watch every out-of-market game, had been broadcast exclusively by DirecTV since its inception in 1994.
Sporting News
When do the NFL playoffs start in 2023? Date, TV schedule & updated AFC, NFC playoff brackets
The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever during the 2022 season, and it only figures to become more chaotic as the season goes along. The race for the 2023 NFL playoffs is heating up, and plenty of teams are jockeying for position in the divisional and wild-card standings. That includes a tightly packed NFC East battle — from which all four teams could emerge as playoff participants — and an NFC South fight that will almost certainly send a team with a losing record into the postseason.
Sporting News
Pitt's Pat Narduzzi backs UNC's Mack Brown, says schools offered Heels QB Drake Maye $5 million to transfer
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is set to return to the Tar Heels next season, but according to his coach, he turned down "a whole lot of money" to make that possible. Mack Brown claimed this week that schools offered Maye NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals to incentivize him to transfer. While he wouldn't name any schools, Brown said they were "the ones who are getting all the top recruits."
Sporting News
Matt LaFleur explains kneel-downs to end Packers' win over Rams that upset bettors everywhere
Matt LaFleur may have made some bettors upset on Monday night. In general, there are two schools of thought of winning in the NFL: Run it up until the clock hits all zeroes, or practice grace and know when to let off the gas pedal. The Packers did the latter in their win over the Rams.
Sporting News
Jets vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 16 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Jets host the Jaguars to open a critical Week 16 of the 2022 NfL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), both teams will try to strengthen their playoff hopes. New York is 7-7, tied with division rival New England and a full game...
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 16: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With tens of millions of fantasy squads eliminated from championship contention, the majority of season-long owners will likely be moving to NFL DFS to get their competitive juices flowing. With 10 games on Saturday's main slate for a football Festivus this Christmas Eve, now is a great time to join the DraftKings and FanDuel fun. As an early gift, we have a stocking stuffed with Week 16 daily fantasy football sleepers and value plays to fill your weekend with more green than red.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jets-Jaguars Showdown tournaments
Two AFC squads with playoff aspirations meet to kick off Week 16 on Thursday Night Football when the 6-8 Jaguars travel to MetLife Stadium to face the 7-7 Jets. Thursday's contest is projected to be a close, low-scoring contest, with the Jets sitting as short one-point home favorites with a total of 38, according to BetMGM. While there aren't a ton of big names in the player pool, there's enough talent to compose a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead to some DFS cash at the end of the night.
