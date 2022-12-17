By now, most major economies have found a way to live with Covid-19—except for China. However, that's beginning to change. The wave of protests that swept across the country over its draconian Covid restrictions, known as "zero-Covid," pushed Chinese leadership to act. China is beginning to lift its more stringent rules after nearly three years in isolation. But what could mark the end of zero-Covid may be just the beginning of China's pandemic problems.

