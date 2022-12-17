One team is rolling and the other is fading fast as the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are right on the AFC playoff bubble, with the Jets (7-7) one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers, who hold the final two spots. The Jaguars (6-8) are two behind those teams but just one behind AFC South leader Tennessee. Jacksonville has won four of its past six games, including a 40-34 upset victory against the Cowboys on Sunday. New York got off to a surprising 5-2 start but has faded since, with a 20-17 setback to the Lions their third loss in a row. The Jets won the most recent meeting, the day after Christmas last year, with that 26-21 home victory tying the all-time series at 8-8.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO