Chapel Hill, NC

Former Auburn OC named to same role at North Carolina

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A member of Gus Malzahn’s coaching tree will get the chance to call plays for a Power Five offense.

Chip Lindsey, a former Auburn analyst who later became the Tigers’ offensive coordinator from 2017-18 under Malzahn, has been named the offensive coordinator for Mack Brown at North Carolina.

Lindsey replaces Phil Longo, who was hired by Luke Fickell at Wisconsin for the same role. As part of his new job, Lindsey will be the primary play caller for the Tar Heels offense.

After his time at Auburn, Lindsey headed south to Troy to lead the Trojans football program from 2019-21. While at Troy, he built a record of 15-19. The Trojans failed to make a bowl game during Lindsey’s era, which resulted in his dismissal. Last season, he reunited with Malzahn to serve as offensive coordinator for UCF. The Knights ended the 2022 season with a 9-4 record and competed for the American Athletic Conference championship.

Malzahn will have to reconstruct his staff for next season, as UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams has been hired by Arkansas to become Sam Pittman’s next defensive coordinator.

