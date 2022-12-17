ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Jiu Jitsu seminar raises donations for Bristol Police Heroes Fund

By Olivia Perreault, Tim Harfmann
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wmnmq_0jmMCzmp00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people participated in a special 12-hour fundraiser Saturday to honor Bristol Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed in the line of duty in October. Investigators say they were ambushed.

Ascension Athletics Mixed Martial Arts hosted the Jiu Jitsu event, where proceeds went to helping the victims’ families.

Co-owner Dan Mina says they wanted to hold-off on the support right after the tragedy.

“What happens with these [fundraisers], they sometimes tend to be fleeting and everyone comes out hot. So, we wanted to wait a little bit and just keep it going,” Mina said.

When News 8 attended the event, organizers had already raised more than $5,000 with five hours left to go.

The fundraiser was held one day after Hamzy’s 35th birthday. He had just started Jiu Jitsu training at the gym months before his death.

“[The tragedy] not only impacted the gym because we’re part of the community, but it impacted the gym because [Hamzy] had some significant friends here, as well,” said Jeff Haddan, Ascension Athletics co-owner and head coach.

One of those friends was Alex Cugno, who tells us he grew up with Hamzy and went to school together.

“He’s a hero, first and foremost. Aside from that he was just a man with a heart of gold, a great friend, a productive member of this community, and a great police officer,” said Cugno.

“Just in the short time you’d get to know him, he was fun, personable. You can tell he was the kind of guy you want to hang out with,” said Haddan.

Ascension Athletics Mixed Marital Arts plans on making the fundraiser an annual event. Organizers say they will accept donations through the Dec. 17-18 weekend.

Click here to make a monetary donation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Retired cop donates bikes, toys to New Haven students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven school received toys and bikes donated by surrounding communities on Tuesday. It’s an effort involving local police and grade-school students to ensure the kids have a present on Christmas morning. What started with a minivan has now grown into a UHaul truck. After seven years, Ryan McFarland, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Essex train show brings generations together during the holidays

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — “29 years and counting,” said Steve Cryan, noting how long he has been building the always-epic train display at the Connecticut River Museum. Intricate, involved, and full of humor, the display elicits tons of smiles, especially from the kids. “They flock to this. Some kids have been coming here since they’ve […]
ESSEX, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain father and son refurbish bus to continue family tradition

NEW BRITAIN – Sixty-one-year-old Luis Arroyo remembers the first time his dad Jose took him fishing. He was 7 years old and the family had just moved from The Bronx to Long Island. They came to New Britain before Luis and his brother turned into teenagers. Now Jose is 86 and his son is going to take him fishing. They’ll ride in the bus that father and son spent the last year-and-a-half refurbishing.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Deployed soldier surprises son in emotional Guilford homecoming

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a home for the holiday’s surprise Wednesday that almost didn’t happen. Not because Col. Al Giwa was late coming home from the Horn of Africa. But because his 7-year-old son, Jayden, didn’t feel well and was in the nurse’s office. “I’m hoping I don’t start crying,” Giwa, who returned […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Branford cookbook shows families how to optimize food pantry items

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Food security continues to be a problem throughout the state, but one college student is trying to help. As a high school student, Carter Shannon volunteered at the Community Dining Room. Now a sophomore at Northwestern University, he wanted to know how people can maximize what they get at a food […]
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

State creates network of home daycare providers for parents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state says it’s taking a lesson learned during the pandemic and making it permanent. The state is creating a network to help licensed home daycare providers get help when they need it. Childcare is and has been one of the biggest barriers to getting people back into the workforce as […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Chipotle opens new location in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention, burrito lovers! The Mexican chain restaurant Chipotle opened a new location in Bristol on Tuesday, its first in the Bristol area. The new Chipotle can be found at 1444 Farmington Ave., and restaurant officials said its hours will be set every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Plus for […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Santa visits Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Santa stopped by Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital on Tuesday to spread some holiday cheer. He hopped into a New Haven Fire Department hook and ladder bucket truck while the patients stayed toasty inside. He then went window to window to spread holiday cheer. “This is amazing,” said Toni Crowell-Petrungaro, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford program recruiting teachers from the Caribbean

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new program in Hartford Public Schools hopes to build on the success of the Paso a Paso initiative, which brought in more than a dozen teachers when it was launched two years ago. Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the Caribbean Connection will help with recruitment and retention to fight the nationwide […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

How to help children with autism navigate the holidays

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can be joyous, but it can also be extremely stressful, and not just for adults. Quinnipiac University Chair of Occupational Therapy Rondalyn Whitney has seen children with sensory processing disorders struggle this time of the year. “It was supposed to be a […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2nd pedestrian struck in 24 hours in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New program to support at-home childcare providers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new program is helping provide more support to at-home childcare providers. This will help more families in Connecticut. “When I started as a provider coming from the classroom I felt really pigeonholed and not being able to touch base with other providers,” said Cureene Blake, owner of Aalia and Ricardo Family Childcare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy