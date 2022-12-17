Read full article on original website
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, APPALACHIAN STATE 50
Percentages: FG .386, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Norris 3-5, Wishart 1-3, Keat Tong 0-1, Sanni 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Mitchell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keat Tong, Kelly). Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 2, Pierre-Louis 2, Sanni 2, Wishart 2, Anderson, Keat Tong, Norris). Steals: 9...
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
