ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Kurtis Blow headlines 25th annual Kwanzaa Family Festival

By Amy Yensi
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpeY4_0jmMCFcl00

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The holidays are here, and this time of year is about keeping traditions alive. That’s exactly what’s happening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for the annual Kwanzaa celebration.

The three-day celebration returned to in-person after a pandemic hiatus. The sound of African drums welcomed the crowds to the Kwanzaa Family Festival at NJPAC.

The annual celebration is meant to nurture a sense of community and build excitement for the upcoming holiday celebration of African-American culture. Organizers said the festival aligns with the principles of Kwanzaa.

“Five organizations came together in this building to do great work. And that is to build economic development, responsibility, self-determination, faith and unity,” said Eyesha Marable, assistant VP of community engagement for NJPAC.

The festival celebrates its 25th anniversary, making for a milestone celebration with big entertainment.

“This is my first time coming. My favorite part was the face painting,” said Miracle Prímus.

Aside from performances every hour, arts and crafts, and an artisan marketplace comprised of local vendors, the event’s centerpiece is a special performance of a Hip Hop Nutcracker Show, MC’ed by Hip Hop Pioneer, the legendary Kurtis Blow.

For vendors participating in the cultural celebration, the event provides a unique opportunity for exposure.

“And especially people of color, women of color and black women. As we know, we are underrepresented in so many ways,” said Sheila Ruiz from Added Touch, a handmade jewelry and accessories company. “I think this is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase and let the community know it’s best to support local businesses.”

Some said the festival is about the future and preserving traditions for the next generation.

“I brought a number of what I call scholars from the city of Paterson, and I brought them here because this is our way of kicking off Kwanzaa. It’s also part of our cultural celebration.” celebrate our culture,” said Raheem Smallwood.

He runs a youth organization in Paterson. Ashonia Willis is one of the program’s scholars.

“Every year you celebrate Kwanzaa, you get closer to African roots, in my opinion. I get closer,” said Willis.

Kwanzaa kicks off the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

UCC, City of Newark Served Up Holiday Cheer To 250 Youth At 'Shop With a Hero' Event

(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Community Corporation (UCC) and the City of Newark made over 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual “Shop With a Hero” event. The program, held on Saturday at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

‘Holiday Hallway’ bringing smiles to children at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Doctors, nurses and health professionals are heroes saving lives every day at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. But during December, the carpenters, electricians and other workers of the building are also community champions, creating a magical hallway for patients and their families.  The “Holiday Hallway” is in the basement of Memorial Sloan […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

From curling to shopping, Winter Village at Bryant Park has it all

NEW YORK (PIX11) — From outdoor curling to sipping on some Mexican hot chocolate inside an igloo, the Winter Village at Bryant Park has something fun for everyone. PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon and Alex Lee enjoyed some of these activities and provided an inside look at the holiday shops on New York Living on Thursday. Watch […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens family searches for retired MSG security guard with Alzheimer’s

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A frantic search was underway in Queens Thursday for Miguel Angel Rivera, a retired Madison Square Garden security guard whose Alzheimer’s disease has “progressively gotten worse in the last few weeks,” his daughter Vanessa Rivera said. Rivera, 78, worked at the Garden for 30 years until his retirement in 2012. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)

The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Salvation Army’s Harlem soup kitchens get big donation from Goya

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – The long line outside the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen on Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem has become the norm. “This Christmas season we have experienced high demand more than ever before,” said Major Antonio Rosamilia of the Salvation Army. Hundreds of visitors go there for a warm meal, but Tuesday was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

‘Death of a Salesman’ to end Broadway run soon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Broadway play “Death of a Salesman” was the first time the story was told from the point of view of a Black family. The award-winning play by Arthur Miller will end its run on Jan. 15. Actos Khris Davis and McKinley Belcher III play salesman Willy Loman’s two sons. They […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon saves 5 lives with organ donation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon, who suffered a fatal head injury, saved five lives though an organ donation. Three of the recipients are patients in New York, according to LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that works on organ donation. Moon’s heart, liver, lungs and kidneys were donated. “Firefighter Moon was a hero in life […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show

NEW YORK (PIX11) –  Circus Abyssinia the international circus returns to New York after four long years.  With its return, the circus has a brand new show that pays homage to one of Ethiopia’s trailblazing athletes.  New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery winner! $50,000 Powerball ticket Sold in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Someone playing the lottery in Staten Island won big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The player purchased a ticket worth $50,000, lottery officials said. The second-prize ticket was bought at Nablus Food Corp., located at 878 Annadale Road. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

New York Cares Coat Drive to help families in need

NEW YORK (PIX11) – As the temperature falls, it’s time to think about those who will have a tough time keeping warm this winter. Many folks and families in the tri-state area do not have suitable coats to protect them from the elements. PIX11 is a proud sponsor of the 34th annual New York Cares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark born and raised, Joseph Bohler is among the city’s homeless, and dreams of change. “People that’s homeless don’t want to be homeless,” said Bohler. “Help my city.” At the city’s last count, it’s estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Bronx couple continues gift-giving tradition

THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx couple is giving back to their community like they do every year by handing out dozens upon dozens of Christmas presents outside their home, but it’s not just any ordinary home. Their brightly decorated house is hard to miss in Throgs Neck and their Christmas spirit has […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in the Bronx, Queens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners!  Take 5 lottery players in the Bronx and in Queens took home three winning Take 5 tickets, collectively worth more than $75,000. Two of the winning tickets were sold in the Bronx.  A ticket worth a whopping $35,896.50 was bought at Crotona Lotto Plus Inc., located at 1936 Crotona Avenue, for […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy