ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Weber County fire crews respond to burning pickup on Powder Mountain Road

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. “Upon arrival, the Ford F-350 was fully involved,” says a news release issued by WFD. “Crews worked quickly and exhausted water in two engines to achieve fire control.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Five railroad cars derail in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Malfunctioning switch causes overnight power outage – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Many in Cache Valley spent several hours in the dark and cold Monday night after a major power outage. The outage was reported by customers in parts of Logan, Providence, Nibley, Hyrum and other locations. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides said the outage began around 11...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

National Weather Service: Chill settles in for holidays

UTAH, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On this winter solstice, it’s probably not a surprise that we find ourselves in the middle of temperatures ranging from cold to frigid. What may be Utah’s coldest temperature, short term, is predicted by the National Weather Service as tonight in...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

4 Crumbl Cookies locations in Utah fined over child labor violations

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Operators of a Utah-based cookie bakery franchise in six states have been fined nearly $58,000 for alleged child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Four Crumbl Cookies’ locations in Utah were among 11 franchises fined following a federal...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy