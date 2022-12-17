Read full article on original website
Crews respond to vehicle, house fires in Weber County
Firefighters from Weber Fire District have responded to two separate fires within the county so far on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Weber County fire crews respond to burning pickup on Powder Mountain Road
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. “Upon arrival, the Ford F-350 was fully involved,” says a news release issued by WFD. “Crews worked quickly and exhausted water in two engines to achieve fire control.
Weber County home ‘a total loss’ after fire
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A home in Weber County is a total loss after it went up in flames Tuesday. The fire erupted at a home on Shady Lane. When crews from the Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and South Ogden City Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was heavily involved.
Logan Canyon closed from Beaver Mountain to Garden City due to whiteout conditions
BEAVER MOUNTAIN, Utah — US Highway 89 has been closed in Logan Canyon due to whiteout conditions from Beaver Mountain to Garden City. Cache County officials first closed the road around 9 a.m. Wednesday as arctic air blew into the state. Winds of between 35 to 45 miles per...
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
Stranger treks through waist-deep snow to save puppy trapped along I-80
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — A little dog named Squid has pulled the heart strings of people on social media after a video was posted showing the pup's rescue after he spent a night lost in deep snow and sub-zero temperatures. The video shows Evanston, Wyo. resident Yasmin Condos trekking...
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Logan City approves plans for new Raising Cane’s restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan City Planning Commission has given approval for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on the site of the recently-closed Sizzler restaurant. Raising Cane’s is known for their fresh chicken tenders, premium cut fries, homemade coleslaw, thick butter Texas Toast and fresh squeezed lemonade. The...
Malfunctioning switch causes overnight power outage – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Many in Cache Valley spent several hours in the dark and cold Monday night after a major power outage. The outage was reported by customers in parts of Logan, Providence, Nibley, Hyrum and other locations. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides said the outage began around 11...
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
Minor injuries reported after two vehicle crash in North Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning injured two people in North Logan. The crash occurred near 24000 North Main Street. North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich said a southbound white pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto 2400 North, when the driver pulled in front of northbound grey SUV. The impact of the collision sent the SUV into a utility pole.
National Weather Service: Chill settles in for holidays
UTAH, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On this winter solstice, it’s probably not a surprise that we find ourselves in the middle of temperatures ranging from cold to frigid. What may be Utah’s coldest temperature, short term, is predicted by the National Weather Service as tonight in...
17-year-old boy found dead after car spotted upside down in Bear River
A 17-year-old boy was found dead after his car was spotted upside down in the Bear River on Friday, according to the Box Elder Co. Sheriff's Office.
Semi-truck driver critically injured in load shift accident in Ogden
A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries after a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.
Two vehicle crash in south Logan shuts down portion of US-89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in southern Logan, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred near 1100 S. US-89/91 and shut down a portion of the highway for about 30 minutes. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a white Hyundai Sonata was northbound, in...
4 Crumbl Cookies locations in Utah fined over child labor violations
LINDON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Operators of a Utah-based cookie bakery franchise in six states have been fined nearly $58,000 for alleged child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Four Crumbl Cookies’ locations in Utah were among 11 franchises fined following a federal...
GALLERY:130 kindergarten students at South Clearfield Elementary receive new pair of shoes
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 130 kindergarten students celebrated Christmas early in Davis County Monday morning. Students at South Clearfield Elementary received new pairs of shoes from Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm Surprise. The "Elves and Shoemaker Program" is a yearly event that many schools have taken part...
Logan man sentenced for gun incident outside logan high school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to threatening a teenage girl with a gun, when the teen had attempted to steal a family member’s bike. The incident occurred outside Logan High School last year and resulted in the campus being placed on a temporary lockdown.
