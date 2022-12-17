Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria soup kitchen distributes 1,100 Christmas baskets ahead of snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is making sure nobody is hungry on Christmas. With lines out the door, the soup kitchen gave out 1,100 Christmas baskets on Tuesday. Some said they waited between 15 to 20 minutes to get their baskets. Each basket contains 30...
25newsnow.com
‘Mother’s Wish’ for children to feel holiday joy even if their parents are gone
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A state lawmaker from Peoria aims to spread joy for children who aren’t with their mothers this holiday. Dozens of kids attended the 4th annual “A Mother’s Wish” event on Tuesday in Downtown Peoria, hosted by State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth. Gordon-Booth...
The Salvation Army distributes toys for thousands of local children
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the season of giving and The Salvation Army is helping local families in need. This holiday season, many are feeling an extra pinch on their wallets. “We have a lot of things going on with the prices, rising costs, it’s hard for single families or families in general to celebrate […]
25newsnow.com
Friends and family search for local missing woman
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Friends and family are looking for East Peoria resident Caryl Harrer. The last time anyone saw her was Sunday December 11. Harrer lives alone and was last seen at dinner with a friend. In fact, Teresa Nelson says when friends and family went to her home to check on her, they found her door unlocked, one car gone and the other unlocked with keys in it, her beloved cat missing, and her take-home bag from dinner that night still on her countertop.
25newsnow.com
South Side Missions preps 2,300 Christmas meals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year 2,300 people in the community will not have to worry about where their Christmas meal is coming from. It’s thanks to South Side Mission. The non-profit prepped Wednesday, for its 51st Annual Christmas Meal handout. South Side Mission says volunteers have been...
25newsnow.com
Family keeps daughter’s memory alive with annual toy drive for OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2015, five-year-old Lily Rosploch died from cancer. Seven years later, her family is keeping her memory alive making sure kids fighting the same battles receive some happiness for the holidays. The Rosploch family hosts an annual toy drive each year to benefit the OSF...
25newsnow.com
Families receive a free ham for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some local families will now have a ham on the table for the holidays, and it’s all thanks to a new partnership. On Monday, Illinois American Water and the Hope Chest came together to donate 150 hams. Director of Community Services Jessica Cotty says,...
25newsnow.com
Sophia’s Kitchen gives out Christmas baskets ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Reports of a winter storm coming toward Central Illinois on Thursday caused many businesses to prep for closing. One local charity still wanted to serve 1,100 community members a Christmas dinner this year. Sophia’s Kitchen will have hand out their Christmas baskets early this week, beginning on Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz N Da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The second annual “Toyz in da Neighborhood” event brought together Peoria councilmen, school board members, non-profit and community leaders all in one room to distribute gifts to families in Peoria. Families packed both the Anni Jo Gordon Community Learning Center and Artists Re-envisioning...
aledotimesrecord.com
Here's what is open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve
Christmas is almost here. Spending time with family is generally atop the list for most people this time of year, which is why you'll find a lot of the places you tend to visit will have the lights off and the doors locked around the holiday. Here's a look at...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community activist honored at 99-years-old
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Decades of service culminated Wednesday as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali honored a woman who community members are calling a ‘local living legend.’. Ali presented a proclamation to Mrs. Pearly Bonds, who turned 99-years-old in October. In addition to reading the recognition, Ali also the...
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
25newsnow.com
Person shot near Morton Square Park in Peoria Wed. night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while walking near Morton Square Park. Officers immediately conducted a search of the area where the shooting occurred with negative results. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria felon gets 30 months for gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon. According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.
videtteonline.com
Connect Transit to suspend fares ahead of dangerous cold; no operation on Christmas
With a winter storm expected to hit the Bloomington-Normal area Thursday through Saturday, Connect Transit will offer zero-fare boarding on all buses, including Connect Mobility. In a press release, Connect Transit said it hopes that suspending fares Thursday through Saturday will offer comfort and warmth to members of the community.
25newsnow.com
Stocking up for snow: local hardware stores avoiding supply chain woes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With bitterly cold temperatures and blizzard conditions on the way for our area, local hardware stores are making sure they have enough winter items in their inventories to handle the rush. But they’re encouraging shoppers to stock up on more than just salt and shovels.
25newsnow.com
REMINDER: Pekin residents responsible for clearing sidewalks after amended ordinance
PEKIN (25 News Now) - After an ordinance was amended in August, Pekin residents will now be responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their properties within 48 hours of a 2-inch snowfall. Mayor Mark Luft says this came as the city needed to be ADA compliant after a Class-Action...
Comments / 1