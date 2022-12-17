Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 21, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Football recruits across the country celebrated early National Signing Day on Wednesday and that included a number of standouts here in Central Illinois. El Paso-Gridley punter/kicker Declan Duley made his Big Ten dreams come true as he officially committed to the University of Illinois. Meanwhile, Normal Community kicker/punter Ryan Millmore signed with Iowa State while NCHS teammate Chris Taylor signed with Illinois State. Also heading to ISU is Metamora offensive lineman Ben Wallace. Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU to close Thursday ahead of winter storm
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm. According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions....
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman recognized for dedication to civil rights movement
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman has been recognized for her hard work and dedication to the civil rights movement. Pearly Bonds has dedicated her life to the cause of civil rights, community and church. She has received many awards, including the NAACP 25 Years or More service...
25newsnow.com
Bradley and Illinois State earn home wins Monday
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Both Bradley and Illinois State earned home wins Monday after each team suffered road loses on Saturday. Bradley defeated Stonehill College 79-50. The Braves were led by Duke Deen, who had a game-high 26 points, Rienk Mast, who had 13 points, Connor Hickman dropped in 12 points, and Ja’Shon Henry had 10 points.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Manual coach Marvin Jordan thrilled to be back leading his alma mater
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Marvin Jordan bleeds Peoria Manual Orange & Black. A member of the Rams’ 2010 state runner-up team, Jordan is now back at Manual in his first year as the head coach at his alma mater and is thrilled to be leading the young men at his former school.
25newsnow.com
Bradley’s Ja’Shon Henry excited to be back with Braves team after fourth concussion
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bradley fifth-year senior Ja’Shon Henry is back with the Braves after missing six games due to his fourth concussion. Henry made his return to the lineup Saturday in Little Rock against Arkansas. Monday was his first home game since returning where he had 10...
videtteonline.com
ISU issues emergency alert, closes for extreme winter weather
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert and preemptively closed the university ahead of extreme winter weather projected for Thursday and Friday. Beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, only weather-essential employees are required to report for work. Employees with shifts beginning before 6 a.m. Thursday are still expected to work, but will...
25newsnow.com
Holiday happenings in Central Illinois - December 18
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s cold and sunny outside, and there are plenty of festive activities happening in the Central Illinois area on December 18, 2022. Enjoy an afternoon of your favorite Christmas music at Eastlight Theatre’s “Enchanted Christmas.” The musical event is hosted by “The Grouch” and features local talent. It is also a fundraiser for the Eastlight Theatre.
25newsnow.com
Families receive a free ham for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some local families will now have a ham on the table for the holidays, and it’s all thanks to a new partnership. On Monday, Illinois American Water and the Hope Chest came together to donate 150 hams. Director of Community Services Jessica Cotty says,...
25newsnow.com
Family keeps daughter’s memory alive with annual toy drive for OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2015, five-year-old Lily Rosploch died from cancer. Seven years later, her family is keeping her memory alive making sure kids fighting the same battles receive some happiness for the holidays. The Rosploch family hosts an annual toy drive each year to benefit the OSF...
25newsnow.com
South Side Missions preps 2,300 Christmas meals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year 2,300 people in the community will not have to worry about where their Christmas meal is coming from. It’s thanks to South Side Mission. The non-profit prepped Wednesday, for its 51st Annual Christmas Meal handout. South Side Mission says volunteers have been...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
videtteonline.com
Normal and Bloomington enact snow parking bans ahead of winter storm
The Town of Normal and City of Bloomington are both enacting snow parking bans beginning 8 a.m. Thursday ahead of the approaching winter storm. Normal's ban will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday. During this time no cars are permitted to park on any street. Those who do so will be subject to a ticket from the police department.
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
Central Illinois prepares for first snow storm of the season
MANSFIELD, Ill. — As you get ready for a white Christmas, public works crews are doing the same. Some officials are worried about the freezing potential and icy roads. What we see later on this week will be very reminiscent of what we saw earlier this year. And towns are hoping the prior experience could […]
25newsnow.com
Amtrak makes changes ahead of winter storm
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Amtrak is reducing service levels to and from Chicago due to the impending winter storm. That includes trains that would run the Lincoln Service routes through Bloomington-Normal. There are usually five routes, but only three are scheduled right now. Some cancellations last through Sunday. “And...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
wglc.net
Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
25newsnow.com
Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
