Read full article on original website
Bad O Knows
4d ago
This is a drug epidemic that's needs to be priority stop blaming this on the Border it's a International Operation orchestrated by American Sources
Reply(2)
6
Related
theriver953.com
WPD investigate people held against their will
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report resolving a situation involving a firearm and captives inside a residence. Several people inside the home including children were being held by a person with a gun. A perimeter was established, and an entry team was organized to make their way into the home.
Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say
A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
Inside Nova
Oh the drama! Fairfax police apprehend wayward llama
Authorities caught a stray llama after a frenetic foot chase Sunday in Fairfax County. It took a few officers, including animal protection police, to catch the much-larger, much-stronger and much-faster llama. The county’s Police Department posted video of the escapade on social media. Authorities say it all happened Sunday...
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in crash on Sudley Road
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Sudley Road. Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. after a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east struck a curb approaching Rixlew Lane, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
theriver953.com
ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years
The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF wrap up another drug investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) confirmed by email they have wrapped up another investigation with the arrest of two adults in Culpeper County. On December 15 26-year-old Trevon D. Rector of Woodbridge and 19-year-old Dreanna L. Thomas with no fixed address were arrested. After the execution...
6-year-old found dead in Spotsylvania home
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a 6-year-old was found dead in a Spotsylvania home days ago. The young girl died on Friday, Dec. 18. Since then, her mother, along with her mother's boyfriend, have been charged. Jonathan Copenhaver, 36, and Cera Harper, 32, were each...
Two arrested after being found with 500 grams of fentanyl in Culpeper
Two people are in custody after police say they were found with 500 grams of fentanyl during a Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation in Culpeper County.
cbs19news
Shots fired incident updated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
wfmd.com
Union Bridge Woman Enters Plea For Running Over Another Woman With A Motor Vehicle
She’s scheduled to be sentenced next year. Chelsea Anne Kendall (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A plea was entered on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court by a Union Bridge woman for running over another person with a motor vehicle. . Chelsea Anne Kendall, 39, entered an alford plea to 1st-degree assault. That means she doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges the State has enough evidence for a conviction.
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
Franklin News Post
Virginia couple charged after death of 6-year-old
A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show. Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
Bay Net
Officer Involved Shooting At Wildewood Center, Suspect Flown Out With Gunshot Wound
SMCSO UPDATE -12/20/22- Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On Officer-Involved Shooting In California. SMCSO UPDATE -12/19/22- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California, in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. At approximately...
Support Pours In For Teen Critically Injured By Drunk Driver In Virginia
A Virginia community is rallying around the family of a teenager who was struck and nearly killed by a drunk driver and now has to pay for mounting medical bills after her plans to join the military were temporarily derailed.Teenager Danyka was walking with her younger brother on Choptank Road near…
Inside Nova
Law-enforcement personnel lauded for their role in fight against drunk driving
Washington-area drivers who overindulge in booze this holiday season have two choices: Take advantage of free rides home through the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) or risk accidents, injuries and harsh legal consequences for driving drunk. WRAP on Dec. 16 honored 15 area police officers and a sheriff’s deputy...
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WDTV
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police. Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.
Man Killed By Car In VA After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a …
Comments / 10