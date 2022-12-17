ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

Comments / 10

Bad O Knows
4d ago

This is a drug epidemic that's needs to be priority stop blaming this on the Border it's a International Operation orchestrated by American Sources

Reply(2)
6
Related
theriver953.com

WPD investigate people held against their will

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report resolving a situation involving a firearm and captives inside a residence. Several people inside the home including children were being held by a person with a gun. A perimeter was established, and an entry team was organized to make their way into the home.
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Oh the drama! Fairfax police apprehend wayward llama

Authorities caught a stray llama after a frenetic foot chase Sunday in Fairfax County. It took a few officers, including animal protection police, to catch the much-larger, much-stronger and much-faster llama. The county’s Police Department posted video of the escapade on social media. Authorities say it all happened Sunday...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas man killed in crash on Sudley Road

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Sudley Road. Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. after a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east struck a curb approaching Rixlew Lane, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
MANASSAS, VA
theriver953.com

ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years

The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF wrap up another drug investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) confirmed by email they have wrapped up another investigation with the arrest of two adults in Culpeper County. On December 15 26-year-old Trevon D. Rector of Woodbridge and 19-year-old Dreanna L. Thomas with no fixed address were arrested. After the execution...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

6-year-old found dead in Spotsylvania home

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a 6-year-old was found dead in a Spotsylvania home days ago. The young girl died on Friday, Dec. 18. Since then, her mother, along with her mother's boyfriend, have been charged. Jonathan Copenhaver, 36, and Cera Harper, 32, were each...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Shots fired incident updated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfmd.com

Union Bridge Woman Enters Plea For Running Over Another Woman With A Motor Vehicle

She’s scheduled to be sentenced next year. Chelsea Anne Kendall (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A plea was entered on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court by a Union Bridge woman for running over another person with a motor vehicle. . Chelsea Anne Kendall, 39, entered an alford plea to 1st-degree assault. That means she doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges the State has enough evidence for a conviction.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Franklin News Post

Virginia couple charged after death of 6-year-old

A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show. Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Law-enforcement personnel lauded for their role in fight against drunk driving

Washington-area drivers who overindulge in booze this holiday season have two choices: Take advantage of free rides home through the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) or risk accidents, injuries and harsh legal consequences for driving drunk. WRAP on Dec. 16 honored 15 area police officers and a sheriff’s deputy...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTV

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident

BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police. Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.
BUNKER HILL, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy