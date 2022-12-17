ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville attorney responds to James Clemens school bus altercation

By Dallas Parker
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison City Schools is standing by an administrator after an altercation with a student on a school bus Wednesday, but a local attorney said the situation may be more complicated than that.

School officials have been supportive of the administrator, who was seen on multiple videos hitting a female student after an unsuccessful attempt at removing her from a school bus.

During a news conference Thursday the school system revealed that the student bit the administrator during the altercation on the bus. Still, Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.

RELATED: No disciplinary action for James Clemens administrator ‘at this time’ after video of bus altercation with student spreads on social media

“I will say my initial reaction to the video is to be taken aback by a grown man slapping a teenage girl while he’s standing and she sitting, in the face repeatedly,” Artrip said. “That does not seem to follow the policy guidelines as I understand with the Madison City School System.”

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said the girl in the video has been suspended, and no administrator or staff involved has been disciplined.

The matter remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Though Nichols stated that the staff member was assaulted, Artrip said that based on the videos, the student has legal options as well.

Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck

“In a situation where a person has been assaulted, especially in a situation where a student was assaulted by an administrator or teacher, then their course of action is both criminal and civil,” he said. “They can press criminal charges and they can request damages, compensatory damages from a jury.”

Nichols stated that the administrator acted within policy until they were being assaulted.

Artrip said he isn’t so sure.

“There are 100 ways to handle that situation, and I can’t think of a legitimate one that involves slapping a girl repeatedly,” he said

News 19’s formal request for surveillance video from the school bus was denied late Friday Afternoon, with the system citing student privacy concerns.

Teresa
4d ago

No it's not shocking. Girl needs to be arrested for assault. Enough already. These kids obviously have had no proper parenting. That's their solution for all things violence. Attorneys make their living off this crap.

Steve Coulter
4d ago

Of course the attorney (human vultures) finds it shocking, he doesn't have to deal with breakdown of society and its thuggish behavior, he profits from it.

Yinzin
4d ago

Chris Rock did not return the slap to Will Smith, but I think he should have and then they would have been fighting. The teacher could have chosen to restrain himself, but is it that he slapped the student multiple times and is there proof he was bit? A woman slaps a man and he can take it, if he chooses without retaliating. He knows if he hits that woman with any force, he can do serious damage.

